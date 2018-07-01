{ Soham Kamani }

Creating an OAuth2 Client in Golang (With Full Examples) July 01, 2018 This post explains how to implement OAuth 2.0 in a Golang application

Implementing OAuth 2.0 with Node.js June 24, 2018 This post explains how to implement OAuth 2.0 using Node.js

Factory patterns in Go (Golang) 🏭 June 20, 2018 A tutorial explaining how factory patterns are implemented in Go, with example code showing how to create factory functions and factory methods

Using Context in Golang - Cancellation, Timeouts and Values (With Examples) June 17, 2018 How to use Go's context package to make faster and more robust applications.

How express.js works - Understanding the internals of the express library ⚙️ May 30, 2018 If you’ve worked on web application development in node, it’s likely you’ve heard of express.js. Express is one of the most popular…

How to generate an error stack trace in Go 🥞 May 15, 2018 This post describes how to generate an error stack trace in Go

Session Cookie Authentication in Golang (With Complete Examples) March 25, 2018 How to authenticate users using sessions and cookies in a Golang server application

How to Implement Password Authentication and Storage in Go (Golang) February 25, 2018 This post demonstrates how to sign up and sign in users using password authentication in Go

Data races in Go(Golang) and how to fix them February 18, 2018 What is a data race? What causes it? How to fix it?

Linear regression with Python 📈 January 28, 2018 Linear regression is the process of fitting a linear equation to a set of sample data, in order to predict the output. In order to do this…

Understanding Tensorflow - your first program January 07, 2018 Tensorflow is a machine learning library released by Google, which is now one of the most popular machine learning libraries currently in…

How to Install and Run a Kafka Cluster Locally November 22, 2017 This tutorial will show you how to install and run a Kafka cluster on your machine, and demonstrate some important concepts about the…

A Complete Guide to JSON in Golang (With Examples) October 18, 2017 This post will describe how to marshal and unmarshal JSON in Go. We will learn how to convert from JSON raw data into Go types like structs, maps, and slices

Build a web application in Go (golang) September 13, 2017 An end to end tutorial on how to build a full stack web application in golang

Simulating realistic random motion : The different degrees of randomness 🎲 September 10, 2017 Random sequences are a bunch of random numbers arranged one after the other. Something like this : 4, 6, 10, -6, -2, 1 Seems straightforward…

An Introduction to Channels in Go (Golang) August 24, 2017 An introduction on channels in Go, and how to visualize them

Verwendung von Enums (Aufzählungen) in Javascript August 21, 2017 Enums in Javascript: was sie sind, und wie und wann man sie verwendet

Using Enums (Enumerations) In Javascript August 21, 2017 How to implement and use enumerations (or enum types) in Javascript

React-redux "connect" explained 🔗 March 31, 2017 Redux is a terribly simple library for state management, and has made working with React more manageable for everyone. However, there are a…