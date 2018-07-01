{ Soham Kamani }

This post explains how to implement OAuth 2.0 in a Golang application
This post explains how to implement OAuth 2.0 using Node.js
A tutorial explaining how factory patterns are implemented in Go, with example code showing how to create factory functions and factory methods
How to use Go's context package to make faster and more robust applications.
If you’ve worked on web application development in node, it’s likely you’ve heard of express.js. Express is one of the most popular…
This post describes how to generate an error stack trace in Go
How to authenticate users using sessions and cookies in a Golang server application
This post demonstrates how to sign up and sign in users using password authentication in Go
What is a data race? What causes it? How to fix it?
Linear regression is the process of fitting a linear equation to a set of sample data, in order to predict the output. In order to do this…
Tensorflow is a machine learning library released by Google, which is now one of the most popular machine learning libraries currently in…
This tutorial will show you how to install and run a Kafka cluster on your machine, and demonstrate some important concepts about the…
This post will describe how to marshal and unmarshal JSON in Go. We will learn how to convert from JSON raw data into Go types like structs, maps, and slices
An end to end tutorial on how to build a full stack web application in golang
Random sequences are a bunch of random numbers arranged one after the other. Something like this : 4, 6, 10, -6, -2, 1 Seems straightforward…
An introduction on channels in Go, and how to visualize them
Enums in Javascript: was sie sind, und wie und wann man sie verwendet
How to implement and use enumerations (or enum types) in Javascript
Redux is a terribly simple library for state management, and has made working with React more manageable for everyone. However, there are a…
Google sheets provides an excellent interface for regular users to view and modify data. Wouldnt it be great if we could use this data to…
