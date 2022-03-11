Creating a RESTful HTTP Server in Spring Boot (Java) - With Full Examples

This tutorial will explain how to run a RESTful HTTP server using the Spring Boot framework.

We will learn how to build a HTTP server from scratch and create RESTful endpoints for making GET and POST requests.

Next, we’ll learn how to work with different parts of the request and response, like JSON serialization, headers and HTTP status codes.

By the end of this post you should have a good understanding of how to create and run your own RESTful web application.

If you just want to see the code, you can view the working example on Github.

Initializing a New Project Folder

You can use Spring Initalizr to setup and download your project.

For this tutorial, we’re going to use a maven project with the Spring Web dependency:

You can download a zip file containing the project folder structure, which should look like this:

├── HELP.md ├── mvnw ├── mvnw.cmd ├── pom.xml └── src ├── main │ ├── java │ │ └── com │ │ └── example │ │ └── demo │ │ └── DemoApplication.java │ └── resources │ ├── application.properties │ ├── static │ └── templates └── test └── java └── com └── example └── demo └── DemoApplicationTests.java

We can start developing our new Spring Boot application from here.

Creating a Simple GET Handler

Let’s create our first route in the DemoApplication.java file:

@SpringBootApplication @RestController public class DemoApplication { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { SpringApplication . run ( DemoApplication . class , args ) ; } @GetMapping ( "/simple-request" ) public String simpleRequest ( ) { return "ok" ; } }

Spring uses annotations to map HTTP routes to methods defined in our class. In this case, a request sent to the GET /simple-request endpoint is mapped to the DemoApplication.simpleRequest method.

You can see the full list of annotations on the documentation page

Spring also uses reflection to determine the return type of the method, and maps it to the HTTP response body. In this example, we’ve returned a String type from simpleRequest , so our HTTP response body will be plaintext.

Let’s run our application and see this in action.

To run the application, you can execute the below command on your terminal:

mvn clean compile package && java -jar ./target/demo-0.0.1-SNAPSHOT.jar

This should compile your code, package it into a JAR file and run your application. If you run this on your terminal successfully, you should see the server startup message:

You can test the API by sending a GET request to the endpoint:

GET http://localhost:8081/simple-request

Which should give you this response:

HTTP/1.1 200 Content-Type: text/plain;charset=UTF-8 Content-Length: 2 ok

You can use a client like cURL or Postman to create and send HTTP requests

Request Params

Let’s see how we can extract request url params in our application.

For this example, consider a request to GET http://localhost:8081/echo?text=hello . Here, we have a request param with the name text and the value hello .

Spring boot uses annotations to inject parameters as method arguments. To get request params, we can use the @RequestParam annotation:

@SpringBootApplication @RestController public class DemoApplication { @GetMapping ( "/echo" ) public String echo ( @RequestParam ( name = "text" ) String echoText ) { return "Echo: " + echoText ; } }

Now, if we make a request to:

GET http://localhost:8081/echo?text=hello

We will get the response:

HTTP/1.1 200 Content-Type: text/plain;charset=UTF-8 Content-Length: 11 Echo: hello

Path Variables

Path variables are similar to request params, except they are a part of the URL path itself. So, if we send a request to GET http://localhost:8081/echo/hello , we want hello (an other text in its place) to be represented as a variable.

We can use the @PathVariable annotation to extract this text:

@SpringBootApplication @RestController public class DemoApplication { @GetMapping ( "/echo/{text}" ) public String echoPath ( @PathVariable ( name = "text" ) String echoText ) { return "Echo in path: " + echoText ; } }

Now, if we make a request to:

GET http://localhost:8081/echo/hello

We will get the response:

HTTP/1.1 200 Content-Type: text/plain;charset=UTF-8 Content-Length: 19 Date: Mon, 14 Mar 2022 14:24:11 GMT Connection: close Echo in path: hello

Sending JSON Responses

Until now, we’ve only been sending plain text responses. Let’s see how we can send a JSON response body in our handlers.

The Spring framework makes this really easy for us - instead of returning a String from the handler, we can return any Java object instead, and it will be encoded to JSON by default.

Let’s look at an example, where we return information about our coffee order. First, we need to create a Coffee class:

public class Coffee { String size ; boolean milk ; public String getSize ( ) { return this . size ; } public void setSize ( String size ) { this . size = size ; } public boolean getMilk ( ) { return this . milk ; } public void setMilk ( boolean milk ) { this . milk = milk ; } public String toString ( ) { return "[" + size + "," + Boolean . toString ( milk ) + "]" ; } }

Now we can create a handler that returns this object as a JSON payload:

@SpringBootApplication @RestController public class DemoApplication { @GetMapping ( "/large-cappuccino" ) public Coffee largeCappuccino ( ) { Coffee largeCappuccino = new Coffee ( ) ; largeCappuccino . setMilk ( true ) ; largeCappuccino . setSize ( "L" ) ; return largeCappuccino ; } }

Spring uses Jackson as the default library to encode and decode JSON payloads. This means that encoding rules like attribute names, empty value omission, and spacing are based on its implementation.

If we run our server and call the API, we can see the JSON encoded response body:

GET http://localhost:8081/large-cappuccino

HTTP/1.1 200 Content-Type: application/json { "size" : "L" , "milk" : true }

Note that the content type header has now changed to application/json

Reading JSON Request Body

To read a JSON body, we can use the @RequestBody annotation, along with the class object that we want to decode it into.

Similar to the previous example, the decoding and object creating is handled by the Spring framework:

@SpringBootApplication @RestController public class DemoApplication { @PostMapping ( "/coffee" ) public String createCoffee ( @RequestBody Coffee coffee ) { return "Created coffee: " + coffee . toString ( ) ; } }

Now we can send a JSON payload as the request body:

POST http://localhost:8081/coffee Content-Type: application/json { "size" : "M" , "milk" : false }

And the handler will parse the request and send us the plaintext response:

HTTP/1.1 200 Content-Type: text/plain;charset=UTF-8 Content-Length: 25 Created coffee: [M,false]

Reading Request Headers

In this section, we’ll create a GET /echo/headers endpoint that will read all the request headers and print them out to the response.

To read headers, we can use the @RequestHeader annotation. This will expose the headers in the form of a Map that we can use within our handler:

@SpringBootApplication @RestController public class DemoApplication { @GetMapping ( "/echo/headers" ) public String echoHeaders ( @RequestHeader Map < String , String > headers ) { StringBuilder sb = new StringBuilder ( "Headers:

" ) ; for ( Entry < String , String > header : headers . entrySet ( ) ) { sb . append ( header . getKey ( ) ) ; sb . append ( ":" ) ; sb . append ( header . getValue ( ) ) ; sb . append ( "

" ) ; } return sb . toString ( ) ; } }

Now if we make a request to:

GET http://localhost:8081/echo/headers

We would get the list of request headers as the response:

HTTP/1.1 200 Content-Type: text/plain;charset=UTF-8 Content-Length: 106 Headers: user-agent: vscode-restclient accept-encoding: gzip, deflate host: localhost: 8081 connection: close

Setting Response Headers

Spring gives us a convenient way to set response headers as well. We can inject an HttpServletResponse class as an argument into our handler and use its setHeader method to set a response header.

Similar to how we use annotations, the Spring framework recognizes the javax.servlet.http.HttpServletResponse class and allows us to use it as an argument:

import javax . servlet . http . HttpServletResponse ; @SpringBootApplication @RestController public class DemoApplication { @GetMapping ( "/custom-header" ) public String setCustomHeader ( HttpServletResponse response ) { response . setHeader ( "X-Custom-Header" , "Some-Custom-Value" ) ; return "ok" ; } }

Now, if we make a request to:

GET http://localhost:8081/custom-header

We can see the response with the X-Custom-Header header set to our custom value:

HTTP/1.1 200 X-Custom-Header: Some-Custom-Value Content-Type: text/plain;charset=UTF-8 Content-Length: 2 ok

A Note On HttpServletResponse

The HttpServletResponse is actually part of the javax.servlet.http package, and contains low level methods to read and modify properties of the HTTP request like cookies, headers, and I/O streams.

One thing I like about Spring is that it gives us useful abstractions through its annotations, but still gives us control over fundamental aspects of the HTTP request and response lifecycle.

Setting HTTP Status Codes

We can use the HttpServletResponse argument to set custom HTTP status codes as well.

Status codes are important because they let the client know the status of their request, and if any errors occured along the way.

Let’s create a handler that returns an error code to inform the client that the request failed:

import javax . servlet . http . HttpServletResponse ; import org . springframework . http . HttpStatus ; @SpringBootApplication @RestController public class DemoApplication { @GetMapping ( "/sample-error" ) public String sampleError ( HttpServletResponse response ) { response . setStatus ( HttpStatus . INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR . value ( ) ) ; return "error" ; } }

This handler will always return an error. So making a call to:

GET http://localhost:8081/sample-error

Will give us the response:

HTTP/1.1 500 Content-Type: text/plain;charset=UTF-8 Content-Length: 5 error

Which will appear as an error on all standard HTTP clients.

Summary and Further Reading

This tutorial covered the basics of running a RESTful server application with Spring. Overall, you should be able to run a regular HTTP application using the concepts covered here.

To learn more about Spring boot and the Spring framework in general, you can go to Spring.io, and view the API documentation.

You can view the complete code for this example on Github.