Session Cookie Authentication in Golang (With Complete Examples)

In this post, we will learn how to authenticate users using session cookies in a Golang server application.

When a user logs into our application, we need to know who they are across all our HTTP methods and routes.

One way to do this is to store the users “session”. A session is started once a user logs in, and expires some time after that.

Each logged in user has some reference to the session (called a cookie), which they send with their requests. We then use this reference to look up the user that it belongs to and return information specific to them.

Overview

In this post, we will look at how to create and store the session of a logged in user as a cookie on the browser.

We will build an application with a /signin and a /welcome route.

route will accept a users username and password, and set a session cookie if successful. The /welcome route will be a simple HTTP GET route which will show a personalized message to the currently logged in user.

The session information of the user will be stored in our applications local memory.

We will also assume that the users that are signing in have already created their username-password credentials on our application.

If you want to know how to implement user registration, you can read my post on password authentication and storage in Go.

Creating the HTTP Server

Let’s start by initializing the HTTP server with the required routes:

package main import ( "log" "net/http" ) func main ( ) { http . HandleFunc ( "/signin" , Signin ) http . HandleFunc ( "/welcome" , Welcome ) log . Fatal ( http . ListenAndServe ( ":8080" , nil ) ) }

We can now define the Signin and Welcome routes.

Creating Session Tokens

We will be creating a new session token every time a user signs in.

The /signin route will take the users credentials and log them in.

In order to make this simple, we’re storing the users information as an in-memory map in our code:

var users = map [ string ] string { "user1" : "password1" , "user2" : "password2" , }

For now, there are only two valid users in our application: user1 , and user2 .

If you want a more production-ready method to store passwords, you can read my post on password authentication and storage in Go

We also need to define a map to store information about each users session:

var sessions = map [ string ] session { } type session struct { username string expiry time . Time } func ( s session ) isExpired ( ) bool { return s . expiry . Before ( time . Now ( ) ) }

Next, we can implement the Signin HTTP handler:

type Credentials struct { Password string `json:"password"` Username string `json:"username"` } func Signin ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { var creds Credentials err := json . NewDecoder ( r . Body ) . Decode ( & creds ) if err != nil { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusBadRequest ) return } expectedPassword , ok := users [ creds . Username ] if ! ok || expectedPassword != creds . Password { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) return } sessionToken := uuid . NewString ( ) expiresAt := time . Now ( ) . Add ( 120 * time . Second ) sessions [ sessionToken ] = session { username : creds . Username , expiry : expiresAt , } http . SetCookie ( w , & http . Cookie { Name : "session_token" , Value : sessionToken , Expires : expiresAt , } ) }

If a user logs in successfully, this handler will set a cookie on the client side, and inside its own local memory. Once a cookie is set on a client, it is sent along with every subsequent request.

We can use UUIDs to represent session tokens, since they are uniform in structure, and difficult to guess.

Authenticating Users Through Session Cookies

Now that we have persisted the users session information on their client (in the form of the session_token cookie) and the server, we can write our “welcome” handler to handle user specific information.

Since logged in clients have session information stored on their end as cookies, we can use it to:

Authenticate subsequent user requests

Get information about the user making the request

Let’s write our Welcome handler to do that:

func Welcome ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { c , err := r . Cookie ( "session_token" ) if err != nil { if err == http . ErrNoCookie { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) return } w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusBadRequest ) return } sessionToken := c . Value userSession , exists := sessions [ sessionToken ] if ! exists { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) return } if userSession . isExpired ( ) { delete ( sessions , sessionToken ) w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) return } w . Write ( [ ] byte ( fmt . Sprintf ( "Welcome %s!" , userSession . username ) ) ) }

From the code, we can see that our welcome handler gives us an “unauthorized” (or 401 ) status under certain circumstances:

If there is no session_token cookie along with the request (which means that the requestor hasn’t logged in) If the session token is not present in memory (which means that the requestor is sending us an invalid session token) If the session has expired

Session based authentication keeps your users sessions secure in a couple of ways:

Since the session tokens are randomly generated, its near-impossible for a malicious user to brute-force their way into a users session. If a users session token is compromised somehow, it cannot be used after its expiry. This is why the expiry time is restricted to small intervals (a few seconds to a couple of minutes)

Refreshing Session Tokens

Since the expiry time of a session token is kept small, we need to issue a new token often to keep the user logged in.

Of course, we cannot expect the user to login every time their token expires. To solve this, we can create another route that accepts the users current session token, and issues a new session token with a renewed expiry time.

Lets define a Refresh HTTP handler to renew the users session token every time they hit the /refresh route in our application

func Refresh ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { c , err := r . Cookie ( "session_token" ) if err != nil { if err == http . ErrNoCookie { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) return } w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusBadRequest ) return } sessionToken := c . Value userSession , exists := sessions [ sessionToken ] if ! exists { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) return } if userSession . isExpired ( ) { delete ( sessions , sessionToken ) w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) return } newSessionToken := uuid . NewString ( ) expiresAt := time . Now ( ) . Add ( 120 * time . Second ) sessions [ newSessionToken ] = session { username : userSession . username , expiry : expiresAt , } delete ( sessions , sessionToken ) http . SetCookie ( w , & http . Cookie { Name : "session_token" , Value : newSessionToken , Expires : time . Now ( ) . Add ( 120 * time . Second ) , } ) }

We can now add this to the rest of our routes:

http . HandleFunc ( "/refresh" , Refresh )

Logging Out Our Users

If the user decides to logout of our application, we need to remove their session token from our storage as well as the users client.

Let’s create a Logout handler to implement this:

func Logout ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { c , err := r . Cookie ( "session_token" ) if err != nil { if err == http . ErrNoCookie { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) return } w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusBadRequest ) return } sessionToken := c . Value delete ( sessions , sessionToken ) http . SetCookie ( w , & http . Cookie { Name : "session_token" , Value : "" , Expires : time . Now ( ) , } ) }

We can now add this to the rest of our routes:

http . HandleFunc ( "/logout" , Logout )

Running Our Application

To run this application, build and run the Go binary:

go build ./go-session-auth-example

Now, using any HTTP client with support for cookies (like Postman, or your web browser) make a sign-in request with the appropriate credentials:

POST http://localhost:8080/signin {"username":"user2","password":"password2"}

You can now try hitting the welcome route from the same client to get the welcome message:

GET http://localhost:8080/welcome

Hit the refresh route, and then inspect the clients cookies to see the new value of the session_token :

POST http://localhost:8080/refresh

Finally, call the logout route to clear session data:

GET http://localhost:8080/logout

Calling the welcome and refresh routes after this will result in a 401 error.

You can find the working source code for this example on Github.