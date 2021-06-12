How to Implement Password Authentication and Storage in Go (Golang)

This post will explain how to sign up and login users using password based authentication in Go.

Any application that stores passwords has to ensure that its passwords are stored securely. You can’t just store passwords as plain text, and it should ideally be impossible to guess your users passwords, even if you have access to their data.

In this post, we will explain the production-ready method for storing passwords, and build a web application in Go to demonstrate it in practice.

Overview

The Proper Way To Store Passwords

As mentioned before, we cannot store our users passwords as we receive them.

We need to transform each password in such a way that it is easy to verify, but not easy to guess. We achieve this using a one-way hashing function (which would be the bcrypt algorithm in this case).

The details of how this works deserve’s its own post, but in short: it is easy to convert a piece of text into a hash, but almost impossible to guess the piece of text given its hash.

During login, we can check if a password is correct for a given username by retrieving the password hash for that username, and using the bcrypt compare function to verifying the given password with the hash:

Now, let’s see how we can implement signup and login using an HTTP web server.

HTTP Server Implementation

We are going to build an HTTP server with two routes: /signup and /signin , and use a Postgres DB to store user credentials.

/signup will accept user credentials, and securely store them in our database.

will accept user credentials, and securely store them in our database. /signin will accept user credentials, and authenticate them by comparing them with the entries in the database.

If you just want to see the working source code of this implementation, you can view it here.

Initializing the Web Application

Before we implement password storage, let’s create our database and initialize our HTTP server:

Creating Our Database

Make a new database in postgres using the createdb command:

createdb mydb

Connect to the database:

psql mydb

Then, create the users table, with the username and password columns:

create table users ( username text primary key , password text ) ;

Initializing the HTTP Server

var db * sql . DB func main ( ) { http . HandleFunc ( "/signin" , Signin ) http . HandleFunc ( "/signup" , Signup ) initDB ( ) log . Fatal ( http . ListenAndServe ( ":8000" , nil ) ) } func initDB ( ) { var err error db , err = sql . Open ( "postgres" , "dbname=mydb sslmode=disable" ) if err != nil { panic ( err ) } }

Implementing User Sign Up

In order to create a user, or sign them up, we will make a handler that accepts a POST request, with a JSON body of the form:

{ "username" : "johndoe" , "password" : "mysecurepassword" }

The handler will return a 200 status if the user has been signed up successfully:

type Credentials struct { Password string `json:"password", db:"password"` Username string `json:"username", db:"username"` } func Signup ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { creds := & Credentials { } err := json . NewDecoder ( r . Body ) . Decode ( creds ) if err != nil { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusBadRequest ) return } hashedPassword , err := bcrypt . GenerateFromPassword ( [ ] byte ( creds . Password ) , 8 ) if _ , err = db . Query ( "insert into users values ($1, $2)" , creds . Username , string ( hashedPassword ) ) ; err != nil { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusInternalServerError ) return } }

At this point, we can start the server and attempt to send a request to store some credentials:

POST http://localhost:8000/signup { "username": "johndoe", "password": "mysecurepassword" }

If we inspect our database now, we can see that the password field does not contain the password that we sent just now:

mydb=# select * from users; username | password ----------+-------------------------------------------------------------- johndoe | $2a$08$2AH4glNU51oZY0fRMyhc7e/HyCG5.n37mqmuYdJnWiKMBcq1aXNtu (1 row)

Once a password is hashed with bcrypt, there is no way we can reverse the hash. Essentially, we cannot know the password of our own users, even though we have full access to the users table.

Implementing User Login

We now have to create a handler that will authenticate a user given his username and password, against the entries in our database.

func Signin ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { creds := & Credentials { } err := json . NewDecoder ( r . Body ) . Decode ( creds ) if err != nil { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusBadRequest ) return } result := db . QueryRow ( "select password from users where username=$1" , creds . Username ) if err != nil { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusInternalServerError ) return } storedCreds := & Credentials { } err = result . Scan ( & storedCreds . Password ) if err != nil { if err == sql . ErrNoRows { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) return } w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusInternalServerError ) return } if err = bcrypt . CompareHashAndPassword ( [ ] byte ( storedCreds . Password ) , [ ] byte ( creds . Password ) ) ; err != nil { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) } }

Now, we can try to log in by making a POST request to the /signin route:

POST http://localhost:8000/signin { "username": "johndoe", "password": "mysecurepassword" }

this will give you a 200 status code. If we make a request with an incorrect password, or with a username that does not exist, we’ll get a 401 status code:

POST http://localhost:8000/signin { "username": "johndoe", "password": "incorrect" }

If you want to run a working version of the server, you can view the source code here

Persisting User Login

In this example, we logged the user in and showed them a success message. However, in the real-world, most users would want to continue using your website.

In this case, we need to remember that the user has logged in even if they go to another page on our website. Otherwise, the user would have to login over and over again.

We can achieve this using sessions and cookies. A “cookie” is a piece of data that persists on your users browser that enables us to identify them throughout our website.

You can read my other post on session based authentication in Go to learn how to implement it.