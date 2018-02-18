Data races in Go(Golang) and how to fix them

Go is known for how easy it is to build concurrent programs in it. But, with all this concurrency, comes the possibility of the dreaded data race — one of the hardest bugs to debug if you’re ever unfortunate enough to encounter it in your code.

In this post, we will go through a sample program that causes a data race, and detect the race condition with the race detector tool. We will then look at some of the methods to get around and solve the race condition, while still keeping the core logic of our code intact.

The Data Race

Rather than explaining what a data race is, let’s look at a sample piece of code:

func main ( ) { fmt . Println ( getNumber ( ) ) } func getNumber ( ) int { var i int go func ( ) { i = 5 } ( ) return i }

Try it here

Here, we can see that the getNumber function is setting the value of i in a separate goroutine. We are also returning i from the function without any knowledge of whether our goroutine has completed or not. So now, there are two operations that are taking place:

The value of i is being set to 5 The value of i is being returned from the function

Now depending on which of these two operations completes first, our value printed will be either 0 (the default integer value) or 5 .

This is why it’s called a data race : the value returned from getNumber changes depending on which of the operations 1 or 2 finish first.

👆 Data race with read finishing first

👆 Data race with write finishing first

As you can imagine, its horrible having to test and use code which acts differently every single time you call it, and this is why data races pose such a huge problem.

Detecting a Data Race

The code we went through is a highly simplified example of a data race in action. In larger applications, a data race is much harder to detect on your own. Fortunately for us, Go (as of v1.1) has an inbuilt data race detector that we can use to pin point potential data race conditions.

Using it is as simple as adding a -race flag to your normal Go command line tools.

For example, let’s try to run the program we just wrote by using the -race flag:

go run -race main.go

This is what I got as the output:

0 ================== WARNING: DATA RACE Write at 0x00c420086008 by goroutine 6: main.getNumber.func1() /Users/soham/go/src/tmp/main.go:15 +0x3b Previous read at 0x00c420086008 by main goroutine: main.getNumber() /Users/soham/go/src/tmp/main.go:17 +0x8e main.main() /Users/soham/go/src/tmp/main.go:9 +0x33 Goroutine 6 (running) created at: main.getNumber() /Users/soham/go/src/tmp/main.go:14 +0x7d main.main() /Users/soham/go/src/tmp/main.go:9 +0x33 ================== Found 1 data race(s) exit status 66

The first 0 is the printed result (so we now know that operation 2 finished first). The next few lines give us information about the data race that was detected in out code. (The line numbers may not correspond to the sample code above since the actual code will have imports and package declarations)

We can see that the information about our data race is divided into three sections:

The first section tells us that there was an attempted write inside a goroutine that we created (which is where we assign the value 5 to i ) The next section tells us that was a simultaneous read by the main goroutine, which in our code, traces through the return statement and the print statement. The third section describes where the goroutine that caused (1) was created.

So, just by adding a -race flag, the go run command has explained exactly what I explained in the previous section about the data race.

The -race flag can also be added to the go build and go test commands.

It’s so easy to detect a potential race condition in Go, that I can’t think of any reason not to include the -race flag when building your Go application. The benefits far outweigh the costs(if there even are any) and can contribute to a much more robust application.

Fixing Data Races

Once you finally find that annoying data race, you’ll be glad to know that Go offers many options to fix it. All of these solutions help to ensure that access to the variable in question is blocked if we are writing to it.

Blocking with Waitgroups

The most straightforward way of solving a data race, is to block read access until the write operation has been completed:

func getNumber ( ) int { var i int var wg sync . WaitGroup wg . Add ( 1 ) go func ( ) { i = 5 wg . Done ( ) } ( ) wg . Wait ( ) return i }

Try it here

Blocking with Channels

This method is similar in principle to the last one, except we use channels instead of waitgroups:

func getNumber ( ) int { var i int done := make ( chan struct { } ) go func ( ) { i = 5 done <- struct { } { } } ( ) <- done return i }

Try it here

Blocking inside the getNumber function, although simple, would get troublesome if we want to call the function repeatedly. The next method follows a more flexible approach towards blocking.

Returning a Channel

Instead of using channels to block the function, we could return a channel through which we push our result, once we have it. Unlike the previous two methods, this method does not do any blocking on its own. Instead it leaves the decision of blocking up to the calling code.

func getNumberChan ( ) <- chan int { c := make ( chan int ) go func ( ) { c <- 5 } ( ) return c }

Then, you can get the result from the channel in the calling code:

func main ( ) { i := <- getNumberChan ( ) fmt . Println ( i ) }

Try it here

This approach is more flexible because it allows higher level functions to decide their own blocking and concurrency mechanisms, instead of treating the getNumber function as synchronous.

Using a Mutex

Until now, we had decided that the value of i should only be read after the write operation has finished. Let’s now think about the case, where we don’t care about the order of reads and writes, we only require that they do not occur simultaneously. If this sounds like your use case, then you should consider using a mutex:

type SafeNumber struct { val int m sync . Mutex } func ( i * SafeNumber ) Get ( ) int { i . m . Lock ( ) defer i . m . Unlock ( ) return i . val } func ( i * SafeNumber ) Set ( val int ) { i . m . Lock ( ) defer i . m . Unlock ( ) i . val = val } func getNumber ( ) int { i := & SafeNumber { } go func ( ) { i . Set ( 5 ) } ( ) return i . Get ( ) }

Try it here

We can then use GetNumber just like with other cases. At first glance, this method may seem useless, since we still do not have any guarantee as to what the value of i will be.

👆 Mutex with write locking first

👆 Mutex with read locking first

The true value of the mutex shows when we have multiple writes, which are intermixed with read operations. Although, you will not need mutexes in most cases, since the previous methods work well enough, it helps to know about them for these kinds of situations.

Conclusion

Any of the above methods will prevent the data race warning from appearing when you run a command with the -race flag. Each method has different trade-offs and complexity, so you’ll have to evaluate the pros and cons based on your use case.

For me, if i’m ever in doubt, waitgroups normally solve the problem with the least amount of hassle.

The core principle behind all the approaches explained in this section, is to prevent simultaneous read and write access to the same variable or memory location

So, as long as you keep that in mind, you’re good to go 👍