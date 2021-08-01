A Complete Guide to HTTP/2 in Node.js (With Example Code)

This post will explain what HTTP/2 is, and how we can make use of its features in Node.js.

HTTP/2 is the next version of the Hyper Text Transport Protocol (HTTP), which adds many features and optimizations over the previous version.

In the next few sections, we will understand these features in detail, and also learn how to implement them as a client and server using the Node.js http2 standard library.

If you just want to see the example code, you can view the repo on Github

HTTP/2 Connections and Sessions

To understand how to implement HTTP/2, we should first understand how requests are made between the client and server.

In HTTP/2, multiple requests between the client and the server are sent over the same TCP connection. This is the main difference from the older HTTP implementation, where each request required a new TCP connection to be established.

The HTTP/2 protocol is able to achieve this by interleaving data from multiple requests over the same connection:

This makes it much more efficient in utilizing the same connection, since the client and server can now exchange any number of requests simultaneously, and is not limited by the total number of TCP connections.

We can implement this connection by creating an HTTP2Session in our code:

const http2 = require ( 'http2' ) const session = http2 . connect ( 'https://example.com' ) session . on ( 'error' , ( err ) => console . error ( err ) )

The session object here represents the persistent connection between the client and the server. We can use this object in the next section to create and send a request to the server.

Making Client Side Requests

In HTTP/2, all requests are sent over the same persistent connection.

When we make a new request, a new “stream” is created over the session. The request data, and corresponding response data is sent through this stream.

To initiate a request, we can use the session.request method. This sends the request and creates a new stream object, which we can use to send and receive data:

const req = session . request ( { ':path' : '/' } ) req . end ( ) req . on ( 'response' , ( headers ) => { for ( const name in headers ) { console . log ( ` ${ name } : ${ headers [ name ] } ` ) } } ) req . setEncoding ( 'utf8' ) let data = '' req . on ( 'data' , ( chunk ) => { data += chunk } ) req . on ( 'end' , ( ) => { console . log ( `

${ data } ` ) session . close ( ) } )

If we run this code, it will print the HTML response headers and data from example.com:

:status: 200 age: 182287 cache-control: max-age=604800 content-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8 date: Sun, 15 Aug 2021 11:10:22 GMT etag: "3147526947+ident" expires: Sun, 22 Aug 2021 11:10:22 GMT last-modified: Thu, 17 Oct 2019 07:18:26 GMT server: ECS (oxr/830D) vary: Accept-Encoding x-cache: HIT content-length: 1256 <!doctype html> <html> <head> <title>Example Domain</title> <meta charset="utf-8" /> <meta http-equiv="Content-type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" /> <style type="text/css"> body { ... ... ...

Some of the request and response headers are prefixed by a semi-colon (like :path , and :status ) - these are called pseudo-headers, and are special header fields that form part of the request and response:

:method specifies the HTTP method for the request (GET, POST, PUT, etc)

specifies the HTTP method for the request (GET, POST, PUT, etc) :path is the portion after the domain name that request goes to. So for sending a request to example.com/somepath , we connect to example.com , and specify /somepath in the :path header

is the portion after the domain name that request goes to. So for sending a request to , we connect to , and specify in the header :scheme and :authority are the remaining two request headers, which is out of scope for this post, but you can read more about them in the official RFC specification

and are the remaining two request headers, which is out of scope for this post, but you can read more about them in the official RFC specification :status is the only response pseudo-header, which tells us the HTTP status response code

Sending Request Body Data

We can send HTTP/2 requests containing a body payload using the request stream.

We can use the req objects write method to do this:

const req = session . request ( { ':path' : '/send-data' , ':method' : 'POST' } ) const sampleData = { somekey : "somevalue" } req . write ( JSON . stringify ( sampleData ) , 'utf8' ) req . end ( )

We can call res.write multiple times, and finally call res.end once we’re done.

HTTP/2 request and response sessions extend the stream.Duplex class, so you can treat them like regular stream objects to send and receive data

Implementing an HTTP/2 Server

Now that we’re able to send and receive data from our client, let’s create an HTTP/2 server that accept and respond to these requests.

const http2 = require ( 'http2' ) const server = http2 . createServer ( ) server . on ( 'error' , ( err ) => console . error ( err ) ) server . on ( 'stream' , ( stream , headers ) => { stream . respond ( { ':status' : 200 } ) stream . write ( 'Hello World!' ) stream . end ( ) } ) server . listen ( 8000 )

This server will respond to all requests with “Hello World!” as a text response.

We can now run the server, and change our client so that it connects with this server instead of example.com :

const client = http2 . connect ( 'http://localhost:8000' ) ;

If we execute our client in another terminal, we can see the output from our own server:

:status: 200 date: Wed, 18 Aug 2021 10:43:37 GMT Hello World!

Adding Routes to Our Server

In the above implementation of our server, it will respond to all paths and methods with the same “Hello World!” response.

We can implement a router as a new module, that will handle requests differently based on the path and method.

const helloWorldHandler = ( stream , headers ) => { console . log ( { headers } ) stream . respond ( { ':status' : 200 } ) stream . end ( 'Hello World' ) } const pingHandler = ( stream , headers ) => { console . log ( { headers } ) stream . respond ( { ':status' : 200 } ) stream . end ( 'pong' ) } const notFoundHandler = ( stream , headers ) => { stream . respond ( { 'content-type' : 'text/plain; charset=utf-8' , ':status' : 200 } ) stream . end ( 'path not found' ) } const router = ( stream , headers ) => { const path = headers [ ':path' ] const method = headers [ ':method' ] let handler if ( path === "/hello-world" && method === 'GET' ) { handler = helloWorldHandler } else if ( path === "/ping" && method == 'GET' ) { handler = pingHandler } else { handler = notFoundHandler } handler ( stream , headers ) } module . exports = router

We can then import the router in our server file and replace the original handler with the router module:

const router = require ( './router' ) server . on ( 'stream' , router )

Now every request will be sent to the main router handler, and passed off to one of the stream handlers depending on the path and method:

Setting Request Timeouts

Timeouts are important if you want to prevent a slow client or server causing other requests to fail.

We can define a timeout as the maximum amount of time that the client is willing to wait before considering the server unresponsive, and exiting early.

As an example, let’s see how we can set a 100ms timeout on our client request for calling the ping handler:

const req = client . request ( { ':path' : '/ping' } ) req . setTimeout ( 100 , ( ) => { console . log ( 'request timed out' ) req . close ( ) } )

This will lead to the client closing the request if 100 milliseconds have passed without the server sending its response.

We can make changes on the pingHandler as well, since we don’t want to spend resources and process a request if it’s already closed:

const pingHandler = ( stream , headers ) => { console . log ( { headers } ) if ( stream . closed ) { return } stream . respond ( { ':status' : 200 } ) stream . end ( 'pong' ) }

Now, both the client and server will be spared from spending unnecessary resources.

We can test this by simulating a slow ping handler:

const pingHandler = ( stream , headers ) => { setTimeout ( ( ) => { if ( stream . closed ) { return } console . log ( { headers } ) stream . respond ( { ':status' : 200 } ) stream . end ( 'pong' ) } , 750 ) }

If you execute the client now, you will get this output:

request timed out

Adding SSL/TLS Certificates (HTTPS)

This section will describe how to enable the HTTPS protocol on our HTTP/2 server.

Until now, our server was using the plaintext HTTP protocol. In modern web applications, we need to add secure encryption in the form of SSL/TLS certificates, to use the HTTPS protocol.

To do this, we need to generate a certificate and a private key. We can use the OpenSSL command line tool for this:

openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:4096 -keyout key.pem -out cert.pem -nodes -days 3650

Running this command will generate a cert.pem file (the certificate), and a key.pem file (the private key)

Note: The certificate created here is a self-signed certificate which is fine for this example, but would be considered insecure by browsers and public clients. For production usage, consider using a signing authority like LetsEncrypt for creating your certificates.

We can now create a secure server with these files:

const http2 = require ( 'http2' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const server = http2 . createSecureServer ( { key : fs . readFileSync ( 'key.pem' ) , cert : fs . readFileSync ( 'cert.pem' ) } ) server . listen ( 8443 )

We also have to change the client code to be able to trust our self-signed certificate:

const http2 = require ( 'http2' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const client = http2 . connect ( 'https://localhost:8443' , { ca : fs . readFileSync ( 'cert.pem' ) } )

We can now run the client and the server, and they will work as usual. However, under the hood they will be using HTTPS, instead of HTTP.

That concludes the basics of HTTP/2 in Node.js! For reference, you can find the complete example code on Github

If you’re creating an application for the modern web, it’s highly recommended to use HTTP/2 for its many advantages over HTTP1.

Have you worked with HTTP/2 so far? What is your favorite new feature? Let me know in the comments!