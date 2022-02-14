Implementing JWT Authentication in Node.js
In this post, we will demonstrate how JWT (JSON Web Token) based authentication works, and how to build a sample application in Node.js to implement it.
If you already know how JWT works, and just want to see the implementation, you can skip ahead, or see the source code on Github
The JSON web token (JWT) allows you to authenticate your users, without actually storing any information about them on the system itself (as opposed to session based authentication).
The JWT Format
Consider a user called
user1, trying to login to an application or website: Once they’re successful they would receive a token that looks like this:
eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJ1c2VybmFtZSI6InVzZXIxIiwiZXhwIjoxNTQ3OTc0MDgyfQ.2Ye5_w1z3zpD4dSGdRp3s98ZipCNQqmsHRB9vioOx54
This is a JWT, which is made up of three parts (separated by
.):
- The first part is the header (
eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9). The header specifies information like the algorithm used to generate the signature (the third part). This part is pretty standard and is the same for any JWT using the same algorithm.
- The second part is the payload (
eyJ1c2VybmFtZSI6InVzZXIxIiwiZXhwIjoxNTQ3OTc0MDgyfQ), which contains application specific information (in our case, this is the username), along with information about the expiry and validity of the token.
- The third part is the signature (
2Ye5_w1z3zpD4dSGdRp3s98ZipCNQqmsHRB9vioOx54). It is generated by combining and hashing the first two parts along with a secret key.
Note that the header and payload are not encrypted — They are just base64 encoded. This means that anyone can decode them using a base64 decoder
For example, if we decode the header to plain text, we will see the below content:
{ "alg": "HS256", "typ": "JWT" }
If you are using linux or Mac OS, you can also execute the following statement on the terminal:
echo eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9 | base64 -D
Similarly, the contents of the payload are:
{ "username": "user1", "exp": 1547974082 }
How the JWT Signature Works
So if the header and signature of a JWT can be accessed by anyone, what actually makes a JWT secure? The answer lies in how the third portion (the signature) is generated.
Consider an application that wants to issue a JWT to a user (for example,
user1) that has successfully signed in.
Making the header and payload are pretty straightforward: The header is fixed for our use case, and the payload JSON object is formed by setting the user ID and the expiry time in unix milliseconds.
The application issuing the token will also have a key, which is a secret value, and known only to the application itself. The base64 representations of the header and payload are then combined with the secret key and then passed through a hashing algorithm (in this case its
HS256, as mentioned in the header)
The details of how the algorithm is implemented is out of scope for this post, but the important thing to note is that it is one way, which means that we cannot reverse the algorithm and obtain the components that went into making the signature - so our secret key remains secret.
Verifying a JWT
To verify a JWT, the server generates the signature once again using the header and payload from the incoming JWT, and its secret key. If the newly generated signature matches the one on the JWT, then the JWT is considered valid.
Now, if you are someone trying to issue a fake token, you can easily generate the header and payload, but without knowing the key, there is no way to generate a valid signature. If you try to tamper with the existing payload of a valid JWT, the signatures will no longer match.
In this way, the JWT acts as a way to authorize users in a secure manner, without actually storing any information (besides the key) on the issuing server.
Implementation in Node.js
Now that we’ve seen how JWT based authentication works, let’s implement it using Node.
Creating the HTTP Server
Let’s start by initializing the HTTP server with the required routes in the
index.js file. We’ve used express as the server framework:
const express = require("express")
const bodyParser = require("body-parser")
const cookieParser = require("cookie-parser")
const { signIn, welcome, refresh } = require("./handlers")
const app = express()
app.use(bodyParser.json())
app.use(cookieParser())
app.post("/signin", signIn)
app.get("/welcome", welcome)
app.post("/refresh", refresh)
app.listen(8000)
We can now define the
signIn and
welcome routes.
Handling User Sign In
The
/signin route will take the users credentials and log them in. For simplification, we’re storing the users information as an in-memory map in our code:
const users = {
user1: "password1",
user2: "password2",
}
So for now, there are only two valid users in our application:
user1, and
user2. Next, we can write the
signIn HTTP handler in a new file
handlers.js. For this example we are using the jsonwebtoken library to help us create and verify JWT tokens.
const jwt = require("jsonwebtoken")
const jwtKey = "my_secret_key"
const jwtExpirySeconds = 300
const users = {
user1: "password1",
user2: "password2",
}
const signIn = (req, res) => {
// Get credentials from JSON body
const { username, password } = req.body
if (!username || !password || users[username] !== password) {
// return 401 error is username or password doesn't exist, or if password does
// not match the password in our records
return res.status(401).end()
}
// Create a new token with the username in the payload
// and which expires 300 seconds after issue
const token = jwt.sign({ username }, jwtKey, {
algorithm: "HS256",
expiresIn: jwtExpirySeconds,
})
console.log("token:", token)
// set the cookie as the token string, with a similar max age as the token
// here, the max age is in milliseconds, so we multiply by 1000
res.cookie("token", token, { maxAge: jwtExpirySeconds * 1000 })
res.end()
}
If a user logs in with the correct credentials, this handler will then set a cookie on the client side with the JWT value. Once a cookie is set on a client, it is sent along with every request henceforth. Now we can write our welcome handler to handle user specific information.
Handling Post Authentication Routes
Now that all logged in clients have session information stored on their end as cookies, we can use it to:
- Authenticate subsequent user requests
- Get information about the user making the request
Let’s write our
welcome handler in
handlers.js to do just that:
const welcome = (req, res) => {
// We can obtain the session token from the requests cookies, which come with every request
const token = req.cookies.token
// if the cookie is not set, return an unauthorized error
if (!token) {
return res.status(401).end()
}
var payload
try {
// Parse the JWT string and store the result in `payload`.
// Note that we are passing the key in this method as well. This method will throw an error
// if the token is invalid (if it has expired according to the expiry time we set on sign in),
// or if the signature does not match
payload = jwt.verify(token, jwtKey)
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof jwt.JsonWebTokenError) {
// if the error thrown is because the JWT is unauthorized, return a 401 error
return res.status(401).end()
}
// otherwise, return a bad request error
return res.status(400).end()
}
// Finally, return the welcome message to the user, along with their
// username given in the token
res.send(`Welcome ${payload.username}!`)
}
Renewing Your Token
In this example, we have set a short expiry time of five minutes. We should not expect the user to login every five minutes if their token expires. To solve this, we will create another
/refresh route that takes the previous token (which is still valid), and returns a new token with a renewed expiry time.
To minimize misuse of a JWT, the expiry time is usually kept in the order of a few minutes. Typically the client application would refresh the token in the background.
const refresh = (req, res) => {
// (BEGIN) The code uptil this point is the same as the first part of the `welcome` route
const token = req.cookies.token
if (!token) {
return res.status(401).end()
}
var payload
try {
payload = jwt.verify(token, jwtKey)
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof jwt.JsonWebTokenError) {
return res.status(401).end()
}
return res.status(400).end()
}
// (END) The code uptil this point is the same as the first part of the `welcome` route
// We ensure that a new token is not issued until enough time has elapsed
// In this case, a new token will only be issued if the old token is within
// 30 seconds of expiry. Otherwise, return a bad request status
const nowUnixSeconds = Math.round(Number(new Date()) / 1000)
if (payload.exp - nowUnixSeconds > 30) {
return res.status(400).end()
}
// Now, create a new token for the current user, with a renewed expiration time
const newToken = jwt.sign({ username: payload.username }, jwtKey, {
algorithm: "HS256",
expiresIn: jwtExpirySeconds,
})
// Set the new token as the users `token` cookie
res.cookie("token", newToken, { maxAge: jwtExpirySeconds * 1000 })
res.end()
}
We’ll need to export the handlers at the end of the file:
module.exports = {
signIn,
welcome,
refresh,
}
Running Our Application
To run this application, run the command:
node ./index
Now, using any HTTP client with support for cookies (like Postman, or your web browser) make a sign-in request with the appropriate credentials:
POST http://localhost:8000/signin
{"username":"user1","password":"password1"}
You can now try hitting the welcome route from the same client to get the welcome message:
GET http://localhost:8000/welcome
Hit the refresh route, and then inspect the clients cookies to see the new value of the
token cookie:
POST http://localhost:8000/refresh
You can find the working source code for this example here.
If you want to learn more about cryptography in Node.js, I’ve written another post on implementing RSA encryption in Node.js