Using Enums (Enumerations) In Javascript

This post will explain how to implement and use enumerations (or enum types) in Javascript.

Enums are types that contain only a limited number of fixed values, as opposed to types like Number or String which can have a wide range of values.

This is useful for many situations: For example, when describing seasons in temperate climates, you’ll want to limit the options to certain possible values: Summer , Winter , Spring and Autumn .

Let’s look at different ways of implementing this type of data:

Naive Implementation

The simplest way to implement enums for season options is to create a constant for each season:

const Summer = 0 const Autumn = 1 const Winter = 2 const Spring = 3 const Summer = "summer" const Autumn = "autumn" const Winter = "winter" const Spring = "spring"

While this would work for small codebases, we will face a few immediate issues:

It’s easy to make mistakes in your code. A developer can make the mistake of using integers outside the range of the ones defined. Definitions from unrelated enums can overlap and cause conflicts: const Summer = 0 const Autumn = 1 const Winter = 2 const Spring = 3 const Apples = 0 const Oranges = 1 console . log ( Summer === Apples ) This is semantically incorrect - Seasons are not really integers or strings, they’re seasons!

Enums with Symbols

Symbols let us define values that are guaranteed not to collide with one another.

For example:

const Summer1 = Symbol ( "summer" ) const Summer2 = Symbol ( "summer" ) console . log ( Summer1 === Summer2 ) console . log ( Summer1 )

We can define our enums using Symbols to ensure that they are not duplicated:

const Summer = Symbol ( "summer" ) const Autumn = Symbol ( "autumn" ) const Winter = Symbol ( "winter" ) const Spring = Symbol ( "spring" ) let season = Spring switch ( season ) { case Summer : console . log ( 'the season is summer' ) break ; case Winter : console . log ( 'the season is winter' ) break ; case Spring : console . log ( 'the season is spring' ) break ; case Autumn : console . log ( 'the season is autumn' ) break ; default : console . log ( 'season not defined' ) }

Using Symbols ensures that the only way we can assign an enum value is by using the constants that we defined initially.

Enums with Classes

To make our code more semantically correct, we can create a class to hold groups of enums.

For example, our seasons should have a way for us to identify that they all belong to a similar classification.

Let’s see how we can use classes and objects to create distinct enum groups:

class Season { static Summer = new Season ( "summer" ) static Autumn = new Season ( "autumn" ) static Winter = new Season ( "winter" ) static Spring = new Season ( "spring" ) constructor ( name ) { this . name = name } } let season = Season . Summer console . log ( season instanceof Season ) console . log ( Symbol ( 'something' ) instanceof Season ) console . log ( season . constructor . name )

Listing All Possible Enum Values

If we used the class-based approach above, we can loop through the keys of the Season class to obtain all the enum values under the same group:

Object . keys ( Season ) . forEach ( season => console . log ( "season:" , season ) )

When to Use Enums in Javascript?

In general, enums are helpful if there are a definite number of fixed values for any one variable_

For example, the crypto standard library for Node.js has a list of supported algorithms, that can be considered an enum group.

Using enums in Javascript correctly will lead to better code that is more stable, easier to read and less error prone.