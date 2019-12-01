Functional Options in Go: Implementing the Options Pattern in Golang

This post talks about what functional options are in Go, and how we can use the options pattern to implement them.

Functional options take the form of extra arguments to a function, that extend or modify its behavior. Here’s an example which uses functional options to create a new House struct:

h := NewHouse ( WithConcrete ( ) , WithoutFireplace ( ) , )

Here, NewHouse is a constructor function. WithConcrete and WithFireplace are options passed to the constructor to modify it’s return value.

We will soon see why WithConcrete and WithFireplace are called “functional” options and how they are useful over regular function arguments.

Defining the Constructor

First, let’s define the struct that we will make options for:

type House struct { Material string HasFireplace bool Floors int } func NewHouse ( ) * House { const ( defaultFloors = 2 defaultHasFireplace = true defaultMaterial = "wood" ) h := & House { Material : defaultMaterial , HasFireplace : defaultHasFireplace , Floors : defaultFloors , } return h }

A House can be made with a particular material, can have a certain number of floors, and can optionally contain a fireplace.

The NewHouse constructor gives us a default House pointer, with some default values for all of it’s attributes.

Normally, we would need to construct the house first, and then modify it’s values if we wanted a different variant. With functional options, we can give a list of modifications to the constructor itself.

Defining the Functional Options

Let’s define a function type that accepts a pointer to a House :

type HouseOption func ( * House )

This is the signature of our option functions.

Let’s define some functional options that modify the *House instance:

func WithConcrete ( ) HouseOption { return func ( h * House ) { h . Material = "concrete" } } func WithoutFireplace ( ) HouseOption { return func ( h * House ) { h . HasFireplace = false } }

Each of the above functions are “option constructors” and return another function, that takes a *House as an argument, and returns nothing.

We can see that the returned functions modify the provided *House instance.

We can even add arguments to the option constructors to modify the returned options:

func WithFloors ( floors int ) HouseOption { return func ( h * House ) { h . Floors = floors } }

This will return an options that modifies the number of floors in a house according to the argument given to the WithFloors option constructor.

Adding Functional Options to Our Constructor

We can now incorporate functional options into our constructor:

func NewHouse ( opts ... HouseOption ) * House { const ( defaultFloors = 2 defaultHasFireplace = true defaultMaterial = "wood" ) h := & House { Material : defaultMaterial , HasFireplace : defaultHasFireplace , Floors : defaultFloors , } for _ , opt := range opts { opt ( h ) } return h }

The constructor now accepts a list of any number of function option arguments, which it then applies to the *House instance before returning it. Coming back to the first example, we can now make sense of what these options do:

h := NewHouse ( WithConcrete ( ) , WithoutFireplace ( ) , WithFloors ( 3 ) , )

You can try the example code yourself

Advantages of Using the Option Pattern

Now that we have seen how to implement the option pattern, let’s see why we would want to use functional options.

Explicit

Rather than modifying the *House like so:

h := NewHouse ( ) h . Material = "concrete"

we can be explicit about the building material in the constructor itself:

h := NewHouse ( WithConcrete ( ) )

This helps us in being explicit about the string value of the material. The previous example allows the user to make typos and exposes the internal of the *House instance.

Extensible

In case we do want to give the user extensibility, we can always provide arguments to our option constructor.

For example, since we can have any number of floors in our house, the option to add floors to the house can be created by providing an argument for the number of floors:

h := NewHouse ( WithFloors ( 4 ) )

Order of Arguments

When using functional options, the order of the options doesn’t matter. This gives us a lot of flexibility when compared to regular function arguments (which have to be in the correct order).

Furthermore, we can give any number of options. When using functions with regular arguments, we have to provide all the arguments:

h := NewHouse ( "concrete" , 5 , true )

So now that you’ve learnt about functional options, can you think of way to improve you existing code? Do you see any other uses or caveats that I missed? Let me know in the comments!

