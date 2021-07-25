An Introduction to Channels in Go (Golang)
This post highlights how channels work in Go, and how you can use them in your code.
In Go, a channel is a programming construct that allows us to move data between different parts of our code, often from different goroutines.
Why Do We Need Channels?
To understand channels, we must know how to visualize goroutines first.
Let’s start with a simple goroutine that takes a number, multiplies it by two, and prints its value:
package main
import (
"fmt"
"time"
)
func main() {
n := 3
// We want to run a goroutine to multiply n by 2
go multiplyByTwo(n)
// We pause the program so that the `multiplyByTwo` goroutine
// can finish and print the output before the code exits
time.Sleep(time.Second)
}
func multiplyByTwo(num int) int {
result := num * 2
fmt.Println(result)
return result
}
You can run this code here
We can visualize this program as a set of two blocks: one being the main function, and the other being the
multiplyByTwo goroutine.
The problem with this implementation is that these two parts of our code are rather disconnected. As a consequence :
- We cannot access the result of
multiplyByTwoin the
mainfunction.
- We have no way to know when the
multiplyByTwogoroutine completes. Because of this, we have to pause the
mainfunction by calling
time.Sleep, which is suboptimal at best.
Creating a New Channel
We can declare a new channel type by using the
chan keyword along with a datatype:
var c chan int
Here,
c is of type
chan int - which means it’s a channel through which
int types are sent. The default value of a channel is
nil, so we need to assign a value
Adding Channels Between Goroutines
Now let’s look at some code that makes use of a channel to get the multiplication result:
package main
import (
"fmt"
)
func main() {
n := 3
// This is where we "make" the channel, which can be used
// to move the `int` datatype
out := make(chan int)
// We still run this function as a goroutine, but this time,
// the channel that we made is also provided
go multiplyByTwo(n, out)
// Once any output is received on this channel, print it to the console and proceed
fmt.Println(<-out)
}
// This function now accepts a channel as its second argument...
func multiplyByTwo(num int, out chan<- int) {
result := num * 2
//... and pipes the result into it
out <- result
}
You can (run this code here)
A channel gives us a way to “connect” the different concurrent parts of our program. In this case, we can represent this connection between our two concurrent blocks of code visually :
The green arrow here signifies data going through a channel
Channels can be thought of as “pipes” or “arteries” that connect the different concurrent parts of our code.
Directional Channels
Channels can be directional - which means that you can restrict a channel to only send or receive data. This is specified by the arrow (
<-) accompanied with the channel declaration
For example, take a look at the type definition of the
out argument of the
multiplyByTwo function :
out chan<- int
- The
chan<-declaration tells us that you can only send data into the channel, but not receive data from it.
- The
intdeclaration tells us that the channel will only accept
intdatatypes.
Although they look like separate parts,
chan<- int can be thought of as one datatype, that describes a “send-only” channel of integers.
Similarly, an example of a “receive-only” channel declaration would look like:
out <-chan int
You can also declare a channel without giving directionality, which means it can send or receive data :
out chan int
This is seen when we create the
out channel in the
main function :
out := make(chan int)
This channel can then be cast into a directional channel based on the restrictions you want to impose elsewhere in your code.
Blocking Statements
Statements that send or receive values from channels are blocking inside their own goroutine. This means:
- A statement to receive data from a channel will block until some data is received
- A statement to send data to a channel will wait until the sent data has been received
For example, when we try to print the value received (in the
main function) :
fmt.Println(<-out)
The
<-out statement will block the code until some data is received on the
out channel. It helps to then visualize this by splitting the
main block into two parts : the part that runs until its time to wait for the channel to receive data, and the part that is run after.
The dotted arrow added here is to show that it is the
mainfunction that started the
multiplyByTwogoroutine.
The second part of
main can only be run once data is received through the channel (depicted by the green arrow)
Note: Sending or receiving data from a nil channel will also block forever.
Channel Workers
Example #1 can be implemented another way, by using 2 channels : one for sending data to the goroutine, and another for receiving the result (Run this code).
A common pattern to distribute work to goroutines is to spawn persistent workers and send and receive information through channels.
func main() {
out := make(chan int)
in := make(chan int)
// Create 3 `multiplyByTwo` goroutines.
go multiplyByTwo(in, out)
go multiplyByTwo(in, out)
go multiplyByTwo(in, out)
// Up till this point, none of the created goroutines actually do
// anything, since they are all waiting for the `in` channel to
// receive some data, we can send this in another goroutine
go func() {
in <- 1
in <- 2
in <- 3
in <- 4
}()
// Now we wait for each result to come in
fmt.Println(<-out)
fmt.Println(<-out)
fmt.Println(<-out)
fmt.Println(<-out)
}
func multiplyByTwo(in <-chan int, out chan<- int) {
fmt.Println("Initializing goroutine...")
for {
num := <-in
result := num * 2
out <- result
}
}
Now, in addition to
main,
multiplyByTwo is also divided into 2 parts: the part before and after the point where we wait on the
in channel (
num := <- in)
The number of workers spawned corresponds to the number of concurrent processes you want.
In the above example, we spawned three workers, and had four tasks. The first three tasks would immediately get a worker assigned, but the fourth task would have to wait until one of the workers was done.
Even though
task4 is ready, it needs to wait until at least one worker is free.
The “Select” Statement
We can use the
select statement when we have multiple channels waiting to receive information, and want to perform an action when any one of them completes first.
select {
case res := <-someChannel:
// do something
case anotherChannel <- someData:
// do something else
case <- yetAnotherChannel:
// do another thing
}
Here, the action performed depends on which of the cases completes first - the others will be ignored.
Let’s look at an example where we have a fast worker and a slow worker for multiplication:
// The `fast` and `slow` functions do the same thing
// but `slow` takes more time to complete
func fast(num int, out chan<- int) {
result := num * 2
time.Sleep(5 * time.Millisecond)
out <- result
}
func slow(num int, out chan<- int) {
result := num * 2
time.Sleep(15 * time.Millisecond)
out <- result
}
func main() {
out1 := make(chan int)
out2 := make(chan int)
// we start both fast and slow in different
// goroutines with different channels
go fast(2, out1)
go slow(3, out2)
// perform some action depending on which channel
// receives information first
select {
case res := <-out1:
fmt.Println("fast finished first, result:", res)
case res := <-out2:
fmt.Println("slow finished first, result:", res)
}
}
If we run this code, we will get the output:
fast finished first, result: 4
The
select statement is triggered by
out1 and ignores the action specified in the
out2 case:
A common use case for select statements is to detect when an action needs to be cancelled - if we’re performing a time-sensitive operation, we would ideally want to keep a deadline and fail fast if the operation stalls or takes too long.
Buffered Channels
In the previous few examples, we saw that channel statements block until data is either sent into or received from a channel.
This happens because a channel doesn’t have anywhere to “store” the data going into it, and so needs to wait for a statement to receive data.
A buffered channel is a type of channel that has storage capacity within it. To create a buffered channel, we add a second argument to the
make statement to specify capacity:
out := make(chan int, 3)
Now
out is a buffered channel with a capacity of three integer variables. This means that it can intake upto three values before it blocks:
package main
import "fmt"
func main() {
out := make(chan int, 3)
out <- 1
out <- 2
out <- 3
// this statement will block
out <- 4
}
You can think of a buffered channel as a normal channel plus storage (or buffer):
Buffered channels are used in cases where we don’t want the channel statement to block if there are no available receivers. Adding a buffer allows us to wait for some of the receivers to get freed without blocking the sending code.
Caveats and Pitfalls
Channels make concurrent programming much easier in Go, and make your code more readable in certain situations.
However, it’s easy to use channels in places you don’t really have to. Sometimes, it’s easier to use pointers and waitgroups to pass information around instead.
As with all concurrent programming, it’s important to avoid race conditions as this can create bugs that are hard to predict.
When in doubt, it’s always better to visualize how data flows between goroutines (like I’ve shown in some of the diagrams here) before writing your code.