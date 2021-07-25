An Introduction to Channels in Go (Golang)

This post highlights how channels work in Go, and how you can use them in your code.

In Go, a channel is a programming construct that allows us to move data between different parts of our code, often from different goroutines.

Why Do We Need Channels?

To understand channels, we must know how to visualize goroutines first.

Let’s start with a simple goroutine that takes a number, multiplies it by two, and prints its value:

package main import ( "fmt" "time" ) func main ( ) { n := 3 go multiplyByTwo ( n ) time . Sleep ( time . Second ) } func multiplyByTwo ( num int ) int { result := num * 2 fmt . Println ( result ) return result }

You can run this code here

We can visualize this program as a set of two blocks: one being the main function, and the other being the multiplyByTwo goroutine.

The problem with this implementation is that these two parts of our code are rather disconnected. As a consequence :

We cannot access the result of multiplyByTwo in the main function.

in the function. We have no way to know when the multiplyByTwo goroutine completes. Because of this, we have to pause the main function by calling time.Sleep , which is suboptimal at best.

Creating a New Channel

We can declare a new channel type by using the chan keyword along with a datatype:

var c chan int

Here, c is of type chan int - which means it’s a channel through which int types are sent. The default value of a channel is nil , so we need to assign a value

Adding Channels Between Goroutines

Now let’s look at some code that makes use of a channel to get the multiplication result:

package main import ( "fmt" ) func main ( ) { n := 3 out := make ( chan int ) go multiplyByTwo ( n , out ) fmt . Println ( <- out ) } func multiplyByTwo ( num int , out chan <- int ) { result := num * 2 out <- result }

You can (run this code here)

A channel gives us a way to “connect” the different concurrent parts of our program. In this case, we can represent this connection between our two concurrent blocks of code visually :

The green arrow here signifies data going through a channel

Channels can be thought of as “pipes” or “arteries” that connect the different concurrent parts of our code.

Directional Channels

Channels can be directional - which means that you can restrict a channel to only send or receive data. This is specified by the arrow ( <- ) accompanied with the channel declaration

For example, take a look at the type definition of the out argument of the multiplyByTwo function :

out chan <- int

declaration tells us that you can only send data into the channel, but not receive data from it. The int declaration tells us that the channel will only accept int datatypes.

Although they look like separate parts, chan<- int can be thought of as one datatype, that describes a “send-only” channel of integers.

Similarly, an example of a “receive-only” channel declaration would look like:

out <- chan int

You can also declare a channel without giving directionality, which means it can send or receive data :

out chan int

This is seen when we create the out channel in the main function :

out := make ( chan int )

This channel can then be cast into a directional channel based on the restrictions you want to impose elsewhere in your code.

Blocking Statements

Statements that send or receive values from channels are blocking inside their own goroutine. This means:

A statement to receive data from a channel will block until some data is received

A statement to send data to a channel will wait until the sent data has been received

For example, when we try to print the value received (in the main function) :

fmt . Println ( <- out )

The <-out statement will block the code until some data is received on the out channel. It helps to then visualize this by splitting the main block into two parts : the part that runs until its time to wait for the channel to receive data, and the part that is run after.

The dotted arrow added here is to show that it is the main function that started the multiplyByTwo goroutine.

The second part of main can only be run once data is received through the channel (depicted by the green arrow)

Note: Sending or receiving data from a nil channel will also block forever.

Channel Workers

Example #1 can be implemented another way, by using 2 channels : one for sending data to the goroutine, and another for receiving the result (Run this code).

A common pattern to distribute work to goroutines is to spawn persistent workers and send and receive information through channels.

func main ( ) { out := make ( chan int ) in := make ( chan int ) go multiplyByTwo ( in , out ) go multiplyByTwo ( in , out ) go multiplyByTwo ( in , out ) go func ( ) { in <- 1 in <- 2 in <- 3 in <- 4 } ( ) fmt . Println ( <- out ) fmt . Println ( <- out ) fmt . Println ( <- out ) fmt . Println ( <- out ) } func multiplyByTwo ( in <- chan int , out chan <- int ) { fmt . Println ( "Initializing goroutine..." ) for { num := <- in result := num * 2 out <- result } }

Now, in addition to main , multiplyByTwo is also divided into 2 parts: the part before and after the point where we wait on the in channel ( num := <- in )

The number of workers spawned corresponds to the number of concurrent processes you want.

In the above example, we spawned three workers, and had four tasks. The first three tasks would immediately get a worker assigned, but the fourth task would have to wait until one of the workers was done.

Even though task4 is ready, it needs to wait until at least one worker is free.

The “Select” Statement

We can use the select statement when we have multiple channels waiting to receive information, and want to perform an action when any one of them completes first.

select { case res := <- someChannel : case anotherChannel <- someData : case <- yetAnotherChannel : }

Here, the action performed depends on which of the cases completes first - the others will be ignored.

Let’s look at an example where we have a fast worker and a slow worker for multiplication:

func fast ( num int , out chan <- int ) { result := num * 2 time . Sleep ( 5 * time . Millisecond ) out <- result } func slow ( num int , out chan <- int ) { result := num * 2 time . Sleep ( 15 * time . Millisecond ) out <- result } func main ( ) { out1 := make ( chan int ) out2 := make ( chan int ) go fast ( 2 , out1 ) go slow ( 3 , out2 ) select { case res := <- out1 : fmt . Println ( "fast finished first, result:" , res ) case res := <- out2 : fmt . Println ( "slow finished first, result:" , res ) } }

If we run this code, we will get the output:

fast finished first, result: 4

The select statement is triggered by out1 and ignores the action specified in the out2 case:

A common use case for select statements is to detect when an action needs to be cancelled - if we’re performing a time-sensitive operation, we would ideally want to keep a deadline and fail fast if the operation stalls or takes too long.

Buffered Channels

In the previous few examples, we saw that channel statements block until data is either sent into or received from a channel.

This happens because a channel doesn’t have anywhere to “store” the data going into it, and so needs to wait for a statement to receive data.

A buffered channel is a type of channel that has storage capacity within it. To create a buffered channel, we add a second argument to the make statement to specify capacity:

out := make ( chan int , 3 )

Now out is a buffered channel with a capacity of three integer variables. This means that it can intake upto three values before it blocks:

package main import "fmt" func main ( ) { out := make ( chan int , 3 ) out <- 1 out <- 2 out <- 3 out <- 4 }

You can think of a buffered channel as a normal channel plus storage (or buffer):

Buffered channels are used in cases where we don’t want the channel statement to block if there are no available receivers. Adding a buffer allows us to wait for some of the receivers to get freed without blocking the sending code.

Caveats and Pitfalls

Channels make concurrent programming much easier in Go, and make your code more readable in certain situations.

However, it’s easy to use channels in places you don’t really have to. Sometimes, it’s easier to use pointers and waitgroups to pass information around instead.

As with all concurrent programming, it’s important to avoid race conditions as this can create bugs that are hard to predict.

When in doubt, it’s always better to visualize how data flows between goroutines (like I’ve shown in some of the diagrams here) before writing your code.