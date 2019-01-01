{ Soham Kamani }

Hi! I'm Soham

Author, blogger, and developer, with a soft corner for open source software.

I love building things, and writing about about how I built them. My desire to create things started since I was a kid, and has translated into creating things for the web since 2014. I try not to restrict myself when it comes to technology, and strive to constantly learn new things.

The results of these learnings, both personally and professionally, are documented on my blog, (which you should totally check out), and on other blogs as well. I am a strong believer in the phrase If you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough .

You can say hi on twitter, or drop me a mail