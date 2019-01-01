This post will explain how to implement expiry times for items stored in the browsers localStorage.

If you’re familiar with the browsers localStorage object, you know that there’s no provision for providing an expiry time. However, we can use Javascript to add a TTL (Time to live) to invalidate items in localStorage after a certain period of time elapses.

If you just want to see a working example, you can skip to the last section

Here’s an overview of how we can achieve this:

Store the expected time of expiry along with the original information to be stored When getting the item, compare the current time with the stored expiry time If the current time is greater than to stored expiry time, return null and remove the item from storage, otherwise, return the original information.

Let’s see how we can implement this using Javascript.

Storing Items with Expiry Time

Let’s create a function that allows you to set a key in localStorage, and store the expiry time along with it:

function setWithExpiry ( key , value , ttl ) { const now = new Date ( ) const item = { value : value , expiry : now . getTime ( ) + ttl , } localStorage . setItem ( key , JSON . stringify ( item ) ) }

Here, we create a new object with the original value as well as the expiry time, which is calculated by adding the TTL value in milliseconds to the current millisecond time.

We convert the item to a JSON string, since we can only store strings in localStorage.

Getting Items From Storage

We can verify the expiry time while retrieving items from the store:

function getWithExpiry ( key ) { const itemStr = localStorage . getItem ( key ) if ( ! itemStr ) { return null } const item = JSON . parse ( itemStr ) const now = new Date ( ) if ( now . getTime ( ) > item . expiry ) { localStorage . removeItem ( key ) return null } return item . value }

Here we are expiring the item “lazily” - which is to say we check the expiry condition only when we want to retrieve it from storage. If the item has, in-fact expired, we remove the key from localStorage.

Full Example

Let’s create a small HTML page which demonstrates how we can use localStorage with expiry:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The “Set” button store the value in the input box to localStorage with a 5 second expiry The “Get” button fetches the value from localStorage and displays it below We make use of the setWithExpiry and getWithExpiry functions defined in the script