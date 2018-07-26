How to combine React Contexts ↗️

If you just want to see the example source code, you can find it here

The React Context API is used for passing down data to all the child components that need it. You can think of it as a global state, which you do not need to pass down through intermediary components.

Sometimes, you will need to use two or more contexts together. But as you can see in the official example and in the example below, it can get a bit messy:

const MyContext = React . createContext ( ) const ThemeContext = React . createContext ( ) const OuterComponent = ( ) => ( < div > < MiddleComponent /> </ div > ) const MiddleComponent = ( ) => ( < div > < InnerComponent /> </ div > ) const InnerComponent = ( ) => ( < MyContext.Consumer > { ( greeting ) => ( < ThemeContext.Consumer > { ( color ) => < div style = { { color : color } } > Hello { greeting } </ div > } </ ThemeContext.Consumer > ) } </ MyContext.Consumer > ) const root = ( < MyContext.Provider value = ' world ' > < ThemeContext.Provider value = ' red ' > < OuterComponent /> </ ThemeContext.Provider > </ MyContext.Provider > )

Everytime we want to use both the contexts together, we have to wrap our components with both of the providers and consumers. This would get even worse if we needed to use more than two contexts.

Creating a combined context

We can wrap the consumers and providers to create a combined consumer and provider respectively:

const CombinedContextProvider = ( { greeting , color , children } ) => ( < MyContext.Provider value = { greeting } > < ThemeContext.Provider value = { color } > { children } </ ThemeContext.Provider > </ MyContext.Provider > ) const CombinedContextConsumer = ( { children } ) => ( < MyContext.Consumer > { ( greeting ) => ( < ThemeContext.Consumer > { ( color ) => children ( { greeting , color } ) } </ ThemeContext.Consumer > ) } </ MyContext.Consumer > )

We can then use the combined consumer and provider in almost the same way we use a regular context component:

const InnerComponent = ( ) => ( < CombinedContextConsumer > { ( { greeting , color } ) => < div style = { { color : color } } > Hello { greeting } </ div > } </ CombinedContextConsumer > ) const root = ( < CombinedContextProvider greeting = ' world ' color = ' red ' > < OuterComponent /> </ CombinedContextProvider > )

You can find the full example code for combining contexts here