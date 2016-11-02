End to end testing is an often overlooked area of front-end web development. Yet, it is quintessential to making sure your application works…
NodeJs is known for its speed with respect to async tasks, but there’s still a lot of potential to make responses from your server even…
This post will describe UUID v1, v4, and v5, with examples. We will go through their implementation and differences, and when you should use them
This tutorial will go through a straightforward set of steps to get a responsive telegram bot up and running from scratch I spent a…
Emojis have finally become mainstream! Yet, their use is restricted to only IM chats and Facebook status updates. For some reason emojis are…
Promises are arguably one of the trickiest concepts to grasp in the javascript world, and even if you know how to use them, it’s difficult…
Is it ”” or ”” ? If you’re anything like me, SQL is one of those things that may look easy at first (it reads just like regular english…
Replication is a technique used my MongoDB to ensure that your data is always backed up for safe keeping, in case one of your database…
Redux has taken the web development by storm, and after the success of react and flux, it has made the flux philosophy more accessible…
Javascript is a multi paradigm programming language and has object-oriented, functional, and imperative properties that make it very…
GIFs have been around for as long as I can remember, and today they’re as popular as ever. For an image format so popular, GIFs are horribly…
Asynchronous programming is one of those programming paradigms that’s extremely difficult to fully understand, until you’ve done enough of…
Lets write the javascript first: Initialize all our variables ‘py’ is our spawned python process, which starts the script compute_input.py…
Written by Soham Kamani, an author,and a full-stack developer who has extensive experience in the JavaScript ecosystem, and building large scale applications in Go. He is an open source enthusiast and an avid blogger. You should follow him on Twitter