{ Soham Kamani }

Using nightwatch.js to test and take screenshots of your app 🐣 November 02, 2016 End to end testing is an often overlooked area of front-end web development. Yet, it is quintessential to making sure your application works…

Make your node server faster by caching responses with redis ⏰ October 14, 2016 NodeJs is known for its speed with respect to async tasks, but there’s still a lot of potential to make responses from your server even…

A Complete Guide to UUID Versions (v1, v4, v5) - With Examples October 05, 2016 This post will describe UUID v1, v4, and v5, with examples. We will go through their implementation and differences, and when you should use them

Making (and deploying) an Interactive Telegram Bot in Node.js September 21, 2016 This tutorial will go through a straightforward set of steps to get a responsive telegram bot up and running from scratch I spent a…

We should use emojis more 😇 September 11, 2016 Emojis have finally become mainstream! Yet, their use is restricted to only IM chats and Facebook status updates. For some reason emojis are…

An incremental tutorial on promises in javascript 🐾 August 28, 2016 Promises are arguably one of the trickiest concepts to grasp in the javascript world, and even if you know how to use them, it’s difficult…

A beginners guide to SQL 🐘 July 07, 2016 Is it ”” or ”” ? If you’re anything like me, SQL is one of those things that may look easy at first (it reads just like regular english…

Creating a MongoDB replica set using Docker 🍃 June 30, 2016 Replication is a technique used my MongoDB to ensure that your data is always backed up for safe keeping, in case one of your database…

A simplified approach to calling APIs with redux ⏬ June 05, 2016 Redux has taken the web development by storm, and after the success of react and flux, it has made the flux philosophy more accessible…

Object oriented programming in javascript 🐶 April 30, 2016 Javascript is a multi paradigm programming language and has object-oriented, functional, and imperative properties that make it very…

Why we should stop using GIFs 🏭 April 09, 2016 GIFs have been around for as long as I can remember, and today they’re as popular as ever. For an image format so popular, GIFs are horribly…

How is javascript asynchronous AND single threaded? 💫 March 14, 2016 Asynchronous programming is one of those programming paradigms that’s extremely difficult to fully understand, until you’ve done enough of…

How to communicate between Python and NodeJs 🐍 August 21, 2015 Lets write the javascript first: Initialize all our variables ‘py’ is our spawned python process, which starts the script compute_input.py…