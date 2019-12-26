{ Soham Kamani }

Making an interactive Telegram bot in Go (Golang) December 26, 2019 This tutorial will go through a straightforward set of steps to get a responsive telegram bot up and running from scratch in Golang

Making a Testing Framework in Node.js (Without any External Libraries) December 04, 2019 This post describes how to create a test runner for Node.js in only a few lines of code, without using any external libraries

Functional Options in Go: Implementing the Options Pattern in Golang December 01, 2019 This post describes how to use the option pattern to implement functional options in Go. Functional options provide greater flexibility and a more explicit interface when creating new objects.

Command Pattern in Go (Golang) November 27, 2019 This article explains how to implement the command design pattern in Go with example code, as well as sample use cases.

Using the File System Module in Node.js (With Examples) November 16, 2019 A complete guide to working with the file system with Node.js. This article explains the most common operations like reading, writing and creating files with Node.js, with working examples

How to Set Expiry Time (TTL) for LocalStorage With Javascript November 14, 2019 This post will explain how to implement expiry times for items stored in the browsers localStorage. If you're familiar with the browsers…

How to Write Good Documentation (And Its Essential Elements) October 10, 2019 A comprehensive guide on how to write good documentation for your code and libraries

A Comprehensive Guide of Arrays and Slices in Golang (and their differences) June 21, 2019 This post will cover everything you need to know about arrays and slices in Go, and the differences between them.

Golang functions vs methods 👯‍♀️ June 04, 2019 What is the difference between functions and methods in Go? When do we use them?

Implementing JWT Authentication in Node.js April 05, 2019 In this post, we will learn how to implement JWT (JSON Web Token) based authentication in Node.js, and build a complete server application as an example

Polymorphism in Go - without interfaces 🦆 March 29, 2019 A demonstration on using polymorphism in Go without using interfaces

D3 Geo Projections Explained 🗺 February 18, 2019 This post explains how D3 projections work and how D3 draws maps with GeoJSON

Implementing JWT based authentication in Golang January 01, 2019 A tutorial on building a web application in Go that uses JWT (JSON web token) based authentication

How games are programmed: An introduction to the core concepts required to build a video game 🎮 December 07, 2018 An introduction to the core concepts required to build a video game, while building a game of snake

An introduction to Javascript closures 📦 October 31, 2018 In this post, we will understand what closures are, and go through a few examples to solidify our understanding of them.

Monitoring the health of your application - The upgraded "/ping" route 🏓 September 06, 2018 Monitoring an application’s health is one of the most important tasks when running production grade services. The standard way to do this is…

Using React with Typescript 🏢 August 22, 2018 Tips and tricks on how to use React with Typescript

How to combine React Contexts ↗️ July 26, 2018 How to combine and merge two or more React contexts

Should I write that blog post? 📝 July 20, 2018 We’ve all been there: you just learnt something cool, or got around a really tricky problem in your code, and now you want to share this…