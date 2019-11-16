Using the File System Module in Node.js (With Examples)

The Node.js fs module enables us to work with the file system, which is one of the most fundamental tasks when writing programs.

Most developers think “working with files” just means reading from and writing to files. While those are the most common use cases, there is a lot more that lies under the hood.

This post will go into detail about how the file system works and some of the less understood (but equally important) concepts when working with the file system in Node.js.

Reading From a File

To get started, let’s consider we have a directory with two files present inside it:

. ├── README.md └── index.js

README.md is a markdown file that contains the words: Hello world .

is a markdown file that contains the words: . index.js is the file that contains the Node.js code that we will execute.

We can read the contents of README.md using the fs module:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs . readFile ( 'README.md' , ( err , data ) => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) return } console . log ( data . toString ( ) ) } )

This will give the output:

Hello World

See the full example here

Writing to a File

We can write to a file in a similar fashion:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs . writeFile ( 'README.md' , 'Hello World' , ( err ) => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) return } console . log ( 'wrote to file successfully' ) } )

In this case, the program will create a new file README.md and write Hello World to it. If the file already exists, then it will be overwritten.

See the full example here

Asynchronous and Synchronous File System APIs

You may have noticed that the APIs to read and write to a file are asynchronous, which means they have a callback.

This is actually the recommended way to use the fs module, since almost all operations related to working with the file system are blocking. Using an asynchronous model will make our code run much faster since we don’t need to wait for the underlying OS to complete its operations:

The fs sync API, on the other hand, blocks the NodeJS process until the OS completes its task:

The fs module still provides synchronous APIs, which you can use as follows:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs . writeFileSync ( 'README.md' , 'Hello Sync API!' ) console . log ( fs . readFileSync ( 'README.md' ) . toString ( ) )

Although they may look simpler to use, it’s generally recommended to use the async APIs for their better performance thanks to non-blocking I/O.

File Permissions

Every file has permissions associated with them. These permissions determine who can read, write and execute a particular file on your system.

On linux systems, running ls -l will print information about the files and their permissions:

-rw-r--r-- 1 soham staff 11 Nov 16 13:46 README.md -rw-r--r-- 1 soham staff 290 Nov 16 23:21 index.js

The last six characters of the first column give the permissions for the user, group, and public respectively:

These permissions can be represented by a six digit binary number, or a three digit octal number. For example, the permissions of the files I listed previously are rw-r--r-- which in binary is 110 100 100 , and in octal is 644 .

We can use the fs module to change the permission of README.md to add write access for the user group ( 664 ) :

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs . chmod ( 'README.md' , 0o644 , ( err ) => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) } console . log ( 'Permissions changed successfully' ) ; } )

If we list the file now, we can see the modified permissions:

↓write permission added -rw-rw-r-- 1 soham staff 0B 17 Nov 23:33 README.md -rw-r--r-- 1 soham staff 155B 17 Nov 23:40 index.js

See the full example here

Working with File Streams

When we use the readFile and writeFile methods of the fs module, we treated the file as one chunk of data that we can read from or write to.

While this approach works for small files, it won’t scale for larger files. In this case, we need to think of each file as a stream of data, rather than a single large chunk.

Data streams allow us to work with large data without compromising the limited memory or CPU of our system. The fs module allows us to make use of streams for this purpose.

Read Streams

To illustrate how read streams work, let’s read a large text file (named words.txt ) and count the total number of words in the file, using file streams:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const startTime = new Date ( ) const rStream = fs . createReadStream ( 'words.txt' ) let total = 0 rStream . on ( 'data' , b => { const bStr = b . toString ( ) total += bStr . split ( / [\s

]+ / ) . length - 1 } ) rStream . on ( 'end' , ( ) => { console . log ( 'total words:' , total + 1 ) console . log ( 'total time:' , ( new Date ( ) ) - startTime ) const memoryUsedMb = process . memoryUsage ( ) . heapUsed / 1024 / 1024 console . log ( 'the program used' , memoryUsedMb , 'MB' ) } )

You can see the full example here

Running this code on my system gave the following output:

total words: 1280004 total time: 126 the program used 10.192085266113281 MB

Let’s compare this to the naive version of the same problem, where we read and split the entire file contents all at once using fs.readFile method:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const startTime = new Date ( ) fs . readFile ( 'words.txt' , ( err , data ) => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) return } const nWords = data . toString ( ) . split ( / [\s

]+ / ) . length console . log ( 'total words:' , nWords ) console . log ( 'total time:' , ( new Date ( ) ) - startTime ) const memoryUsedMb = process . memoryUsage ( ) . heapUsed / 1024 / 1024 console . log ( 'the program used' , memoryUsedMb , 'MB' ) } )

Running this on my system showed me the stark difference in performance:

total words: 1280004 total time: 326 the program used 84.68199920654297 MB

The naive version took almost 3x as long, and more than 8x the memory as compared to using file streams.

See the full example here

Write Streams

Write streams are like read streams but in the other directions. Similar to how read streams work, we open a write stream to a file, and write to it in chunks, ending the stream once we’re done.

Here’s an example of how we can use write streams to store the first thousand numbers in the Fibonacci sequence:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) class Fibonacci { constructor ( ) { this . prev = 0 this . current = 1 } next ( ) { const current = this . current this . prev = current this . current = current + this . prev return current } } const writeStream = fs . createWriteStream ( 'fibonacci.txt' ) writeStream . on ( 'ready' , ( ) => { const f = new Fibonacci ( ) for ( let i = 0 ; i < 1000 ; i ++ ) { const n = f . next ( ) writeStream . write ( String ( n ) + '

' , err => { if ( err ) { console . error ( 'error writing:' , err ) } } ) } writeStream . end ( ) } )

Similar to read streams, we gain immense performance benefits for cases where we need to write a large amount of information, or information which we do not always receive all at once, like logs.

See the full example here

Working with Directories

Consider a directory which has a file and a folder (with another file) inside it:

. ├── index.js └── tmp └── tmp.txt

Reading Directories

We can use the fs.readdir method to list all the files and directories within a specified path:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs . readdir ( './' , ( err , files ) => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) return } console . log ( 'files: ' , files ) } )

This will give the output:

files: [ 'index.js', 'tmp' ]

While this gives us information about the names of the contents, it doesn’t tell us whether an entry is a file, or another directory. We can set the withFileType option to true to give us more information about each entry:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs . readdir ( './' , { withFileTypes : true } , ( err , files ) => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) return } console . log ( 'files: ' ) files . forEach ( file => { const type = file . isDirectory ( ) ? '📂' : '📄' console . log ( type , file . name ) } ) } )

Which will give us:

files: 📄 index.js 📂 tmp

Creating and Deleting Directories

Directories can be created and removed with the fs.mkdir and fs.rmdir methods respectively:

Creating a new directory:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs . mkdir ( './newdir' , err => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) return } console . log ( 'directory created' ) } )

Removing a directory:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs . rmdir ( './newdir' , err => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) return } console . log ( 'directory deleted' ) } )

Directory Streams

Directory streams are used to walk through a directory entry-by-entry, rather than list all the entries at once.

A directory stream can be opened using the fs.opendir method. The directory stream is provided in the callback argument, and we can use the dir.read method to read the next file in the directory:

Similar to file streams, this is useful when a directory has a large number of files, or when you want to go through the files in a directory, and its subdirectories recursively.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs . opendir ( './' , ( err , dir ) => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) return } const readNext = ( dir ) => { dir . read ( ( err , file ) => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) return } if ( file === null ) { return } const type = file . isDirectory ( ) ? '📂' : '📄' console . log ( type , file . name ) readNext ( dir ) } ) } readNext ( dir ) } )

This give me the output:

📄 delete.js 📄 index.js 📄 create.js 📄 streams.js 📂 tmp

See the full code for all examples here

Common Errors when Using the File System Module

Let’s talk more about the err argument that we keep seeing in all the callbacks of the file system API.

Under normal conditions, we expect err to be null , but there are some common errors that you should watch out for.

Let’s create a directory with two files and one folder:

-rw-r--r-- 1 soham staff 400B 26 Nov 10:06 index.js -r--r--r-- 1 soham staff 0B 26 Nov 10:03 restricted.txt drwxr-xr-x 3 soham staff 96B 26 Nov 10:04 tmp

Now, lets run some code in index.js to demonstrate some common errors:

ENOENT

Let’s try to read from a file that doesn’t exist:

fs . readFile ( './does-not-exist.txt' , ( err , data ) => { console . error ( './does-not-exist.txt: ' , err . code ) } )

This gives us the output:

./does-not-exist.txt: ENOENT

ENOENT here means that the files does not exist (it literally expands to ”Error: NO ENTry”)

EACCES

The restricted.txt file has only read permissions for the user as well as the group. This means a user running a program to write to this file will receive an error:

fs . writeFile ( 'restricted.txt' , 'sample data' , ( err ) => { console . error ( 'restricted.txt: ' , err . code ) } )

This will output:

restricted.txt: EACCES

EISDIR

What do you think happens if we call the readFile method on a directory?

fs . readFile ( './tmp' , ( err , data ) => { console . error ( './tmp: ' , err . code ) } )

Well, of course, this will give us an error:

./tmp: EISDIR

ENOTDIR

As a corollary, if we try to run the opendir method on an entry that’s not a directory:

fs . opendir ( './index.js' , ( err , dir ) => { console . error ( 'index.js :' , err . code ) } )

This will give us the ENOTDIR error:

index.js : ENOTDIR

Note: These error codes are actually the same error codes returned by the OS. The codes discussed above are for Unix systems, and may differ if you’re on Windows.

See the full example here

Ok, so that’s about it for this post. Do you think there’s anything important I missed? Let me know in the comments!