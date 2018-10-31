An introduction to Javascript closures 📦
One of the most important, but often misunderstood concepts in javascript is closures. Understanding closures unlocks programming patterns that would be difficult to use otherwise. In this post, we will understand what closures are, and go through a few examples to solidify our understanding of them.
The lifecycle of a function
First, let’s take a look at a simple function:
function getValue(){
var a = 1
var b = 2
return a + b
}
var val = getValue()
console.log(val)
// Output: 3
The
getValue function instantiates two variables (
a and
b), and returns their sum. This return value is then stored in the
val variable and then printed.
Take a moment to think about the fate of
a and
b after the
getValue function returns.
These variables are only visible within the function scope, which means you can’t access
a or
b outside the body of the
getValue function. This means that once the
getValue function returns, there is no way to get the values of
a and
b, and they can be garbage collected.
Closures in action
Now, let’s look at a different function:
function newCounter(){
var count = 0
return function(){
count += 1
return count
}
}
var counter = newCounter()
console.log(counter())
// Output: 1
console.log(counter())
// Output: 2
console.log(counter())
// Output: 3
The return value of
newCounter is actually another function. This function increases the value of
count (whose scope lies within the
newCounter function body) and returns it.
Similar to the last example, no one can access the value of
count outside the
newCounter function body. But, unlike the last example the function returned by
newCounter still has access to
count. This doesn’t break any rules, because the body of the returned function is still within the body of
newCounter.
count can, therefore, be accessed indirectly by the returned function (which in our example is assigned to the
counter variable), but it is still closed off from any other code in the program that wants to access its value. The function body inside which the
count variable is closed off is called a closure.
How is this different from the variables
a and
b in our previous example? Well, since
a and
b are not referenced by any other function inside
getValues closure, they can be marked for garbage collection, and for all practical purposes, they cease to exist. The
count variable still exists in
newCounter’s closure, because it is referenced by the returned function, and so continues to exist in the systems memory after
newCounter returns.
Some more examples
The best way, in my opinion, to understand closures is to see them in action. Let’s try to understand how they work, with a few more examples:
function greeting(){
var hello = 'hello'
var world = 'world'
function join(){
return hello + ' ' + world
}
return join()
}
console.log(greeting())
// Output: hello world
This looks very similar to our previous example, but there are no closures here! This is because unlike
newCounter, the
join function, which has access to the
hello and
world variables, is called, and exits, within the
greeting function body.
greeting only returns the result of calling the
join function.
If we modify the function a bit to return the join function, instead of it’s result, then
hello and
world would still exist inside
greeting’s closure:
function greeting(){
var hello = 'hello'
var world = 'world'
function join(){
return hello + ' ' + world
}
return join
}
var sayGreeting = greeting()
console.log(sayGreeting())
// Output: hello world
Let’s take a look at another example, where we use an objects method to get a return value:
function Counter(){
this.count = 0
this.getCount = function(){
this.count += 1
return this.count
}
}
var counter = new Counter()
console.log(counter.getCount())
// Output: 1
console.log(counter.getCount())
// Output: 2
Again, it may seem like this is doing the same thing as our previous
counter example, but the key difference here, is that
this.count is not closed off inside
Counters closure. We can still access it if we run:
console.log(counter.count)
// Output: 2
If we modify the code to make
count a variable instead of an objects attribute, then it’s scope would be limited to
Counters closure:
function Counter(){
var count = 0
this.getCount = function(){
count += 1
return count
}
}
var counter = new Counter()
console.log(counter.getCount())
// Output: 1
console.log(counter.getCount())
// Output: 2
console.log(counter.count)
// Output: undefined
Closures allow you to implement private variables in javascript. They also help with the functional aspect of javascript, because without them, it would be impossible to return functions that need access to variables defined at the time the function was declared.