Random sequences are a bunch of random numbers arranged one after the other. Something like this : 4, 6, 10, -6, -2, 1 Seems straightforward…

Tensorflow is a machine learning library released by Google, which is now one of the most popular machine learning libraries currently in…

Linear regression is the process of fitting a linear equation to a set of sample data, in order to predict the output. In order to do this…

Written by Soham Kamani, an author,and a full-stack developer who has extensive experience in the JavaScript ecosystem, and building large scale applications in Go. He is an open source enthusiast and an avid blogger. You should follow him on Twitter