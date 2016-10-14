Make your node server faster by caching responses with redis ⏰

NodeJs is known for its speed with respect to async tasks, but there’s still a lot of potential to make responses from your server even faster, sometimes by orders of magnitude.

In this post, we are going to go through a brief introduction to the concept of caching, along with a tutorial on how to implement it using redis and an express server.

What is caching?

Normally, when you make a web server with a database, each request to the server entails one or more requests to the database, and some processing of the results before sending back a response.

For example, consider a database which has a list of peoples names, along with their age. Our server handles requests which contain a persons name, and returns their age after querying the database.

This seems pretty straightforward, but can sometimes be inefficient. If there are a lot of people who want to know Doug’s age, and we get many requests to our server asking for it, we should find a better way than to query the database each time we receive a request (Since so many database queries can be expensive).

Enter : the cache layer

The cache layer is a temporary datastore, which is much faster than the database. The server, after receiving a request, first checks if the cache has the response available. If so, it sends it to the client. If not, it queries the database as usual, and stores the response in the cache before sending it back to the client. This way, every response is either cached, or retrieved from the cache, and as a result, the load to our server and database is reduced.

Building our server

Prerequisites

This example uses NodeJs v6.x.x, along with redis for our cache, so make sure you have those installed first.

Start up your redis server using the command :

redis-server

Create a new directory for your project, and create a package.json file, and install the required node modules by running :

npm init npm install --save redis express

Set up the mock database service

The first module we are going to set up is our mock database (since installing and operating an actual database would be a whole other post in itself)

Create a file called age-service.js

const ages = { John : '20' , Michelle : '34' , Amy : '31' , Doug : '22' } const getAgeFromDb = ( name , cb ) => setTimeout ( ( ) => { console . log ( 'Fetching from db' ) const age = ages [ name ] || 'Does not exist' cb ( age ) } , 1000 ) module . exports = getAgeFromDb

Set up the main server

Create a file called index.js . This will act as the entry file which starts our express server.

const express = require ( 'express' ) ; const app = express ( ) ; const ageService = require ( './age-service' ) ; app . get ( '/' , function ( req , res ) { const { name } = req . query ageService ( name , age => { res . end ( age ) } ) } ) ; app . listen ( 3000 , function ( ) { console . log ( 'App listening on port 3000' ) ; } ) ;

At this point, you can start the server by running

node index

Now, make a request to find out Dougs age by opening http://localhost:3000/?name=Doug on your browser, or running this command (on unix systems) :

curl -w "

time taken : %{time_total}

" "http://localhost:3000/?name=Doug"

which should give you something like :

22 time taken : 1.012

You should also see “Fetching from db” on your console every time you make a request.

Creating our cache layer

We create a new file, cache.js to initialize and expose the redis client :

const redis = require ( 'redis' ) const client = redis . createClient ( ) client . on ( "error" , function ( err ) { console . log ( "Error " + err ) ; } ) module . exports = client

We use the popular redis node library to do this.

Now that we have our redis client ready, let’s modify age-service.js to make use of it :

const cache = require ( './cache' ) ; const ages = { John : '20' , Michelle : '34' , Amy : '31' , Doug : '22' } const getAgeFromDb = ( name , cb ) => setTimeout ( ( ) => { console . log ( 'Fetching from db' ) const age = ages [ name ] || 'Does not exist' cb ( age ) } , 1000 ) module . exports = ( name , cb ) => { cache . get ( name , ( err , age ) => { if ( age !== null ) { return cb ( age ) } getAgeFromDb ( name , age => { cache . set ( name , age , ( ) => { cb ( age ) } ) } ) } ) }

To test this, start the server up again by running :

node index

And run :

curl -w "

time taken : %{time_total}

" "http://localhost:3000/?name=Doug"

This will give you a similar response like last time,

22 time taken : 1.012

But, try and run it again, and you will see a drastic change in the time taken to fetch the result :

22 time taken : 0.007

Also, you won’t see “Fetching from db” being logged.

Try doing this with any of the other names in our database, and you will observe that they take upwards of 1 second to give the response the first time, but give it almost immediately for successive requests.

Congratulations! You have successfully made a cache layer for your node server.

If you feel like you got stuck somewhere, or need a quick solution, you can find the working project here.

Going forward

While this solution may work for small projects, you might want to opt for a more robust library like cache manager for production grade applications. Although, it’s important to know base concepts first before running off with a shiny library.

There are also some cases where you should be careful with using a cache layer :