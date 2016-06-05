A simplified approach to calling APIs with redux ⏬
Redux has taken the web development by storm, and after the success of react and flux, it has made the flux philosophy more accessible through its simplified approach. Although, something has always bothered me about redux :
Why is it so complicated to call APIs?!
The async actions tutorial given in the documentation is no doubt a scalable approach to handling these kind of situations, but it’s not very simple, and you would need to go over it a couple of times before you get used to the idea. Sometimes, we need a simpler method for addressing API calls in apps that are not-so-complex.
This post will go through an alternative design pattern, to make async actions and API calls easier for smaller apps (and perhaps for larger ones as well), while respecting the three principles of redux and one way data flow.
Prerequisites
You should be comfortable with redux(and probably react) by now. An understanding of redux middleware would be nice, although it is not required (Just know that middleware is what comes in between dispatching an action and updating the store).
Our application
We are going to build on top of the redux to-do mvc example, by adding an API call to load the initial set of todo items.
The proposed pattern would make use of 4 steps for each API call :
- Dispatch an action when the application needs to call an API.
- Render the application in a loading state for that particular API.
- Dispatch an action when a response is received.
- Render the application with the received data, or with an error message, depending on the response.
Adding an API service as a middleware
We will be adding a middleware which listens to all our actions, and calls an API when the appropriate action type is received. All actions, including actions recognized by this service should pass through the data service transparently, so that the rest of our application can still use them.
The normal flow of data in any flux architecture would look like this :
Adding our data service middleware would result in a slightly modified flowchart:
We create our API service in a single file :
import request from 'superagent'
const dataService = store => next => action => {
/*
Pass all actions through by default
*/
next(action)
switch (action.type) {
case 'GET_TODO_DATA':
/*
In case we receive an action to send an API request, send the appropriate request
*/
request.get('/data/todo-data.json').end((err, res) => {
if (err) {
/*
in case there is any error, dispatch an action containing the error
*/
return next({
type: 'GET_TODO_DATA_ERROR',
err
})
}
const data = JSON.parse(res.text)
/*
Once data is received, dispatch an action telling the application
that data was received successfully, along with the parsed data
*/
next({
type: 'GET_TODO_DATA_RECEIVED',
data
})
})
break
/*
Do nothing if the action does not interest us
*/
default:
break
}
}
export default dataService
The data service we just created uses redux’s standard middleware signature. Also, we use the library superagent, an awesome HTTP library for making AJAX calls.>A useful naming convention for data service action types is "`
In our case we are getting data for our todo list, which we choose to name
TODO_DATA, so when we first request for it the action name is just
GET_TODO_DATA, and on completion, we get the status of our
GET_TODO_DATA request, by appending the action type with either
ERROR or
RECEIVED (the exact words for these names are entirely up to you)
Modifying the existing todo app
After creating the data service middleware, we import it and apply it to the todo app :
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux'
import todoApp from './reducers'
import App from './components/App'
import dataService from './services/data-service'
/*
Applying our middleware to the store
*/
let store = createStore(todoApp, {}, applyMiddleware(dataService))
render(
<Provider store={store}>
<App />
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('app-node')
)
store.dispatch({ type: 'GET_TODO_DATA' })
We also dispatch the API call once our app is done rendering initially.
We then modify our todos reducer so that it adds all todos on receiving data from our API :
const todos = (state = [], action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'ADD_TODO':
return [
...state,
todo(
undefined,
Object.assign(action, {
id: state.length
})
)
]
case 'TOGGLE_TODO':
return state.map(t => todo(t, action))
/*
Consider all received data as the initial list of
todo items
*/
case 'GET_TODO_DATA_RECEIVED':
return action.data
default:
return state
}
}
Loading indicator
Since it takes time for the data to arrive after we request for it, it’s important to put an indicator to let the user know that the data is currently loading. This is done by adding a boolean
loading key to the application state.
For this, we make another reducer for the
loading key, which returns
true whenever we start an API request, and turns back to
false when the API call is done.
const loading = (state = false, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'GET_TODO_DATA':
return true
case 'GET_TODO_DATA_RECEIVED':
return false
case 'GET_TODO_DATA_ERROR':
return false
default:
return state
}
}
export default loading
We then modify our TodoList component to show “Loading…” whenever the
loading state key is true :
const TodoList = ({ todos, onTodoClick, loading }) => (
<ul>
{loading ? 'Loading...' : ''}
{todos.map(todo => (
<Todo key={todo.id} {...todo} onClick={() => onTodoClick(todo.id)} />
))}
</ul>
)
Scaling our data service
Although our data service works for now, it would be wise to be DRY if we want to call more than one API. To do this, we would make a “request generator”, which is a curried function which takes
next as an argument and returns a function which makes a request to the route we provide, and dispatches actions according to our naming convention.
const getApiGenerator = next => (route, name) =>
request.get(route).end((err, res) => {
if (err) {
return next({
type: `${name}_ERROR`,
err
})
}
const data = JSON.parse(res.text)
next({
type: `${name}_RECEIVED`,
data
})
})
Our data service would then change to :
import request from 'superagent'
const getApiGenerator = next => (route, name) =>
request.get(route).end((err, res) => {
if (err) {
return next({
type: 'GET_TODO_DATA_ERROR',
err
})
}
const data = JSON.parse(res.text)
next({
type: 'GET_TODO_DATA_RECEIVED',
data
})
})
const dataService = store => next => action => {
next(action)
const getApi = getApiGenerator(next)
switch (action.type) {
case 'GET_TODO_DATA':
getApi('/data/todo-data.json', 'GET_TODO_DATA')
break
default:
break
}
}
export default dataService
Although this approach is not a silver bullet, it works well as a simple solution for smaller applications, and more importantly, preserves the 3 principles of redux.
Our data service is not a reducer. It is not a pure function. It has side effects. It is simply a layer in between our actions and reducers which dipatches other actions.
The full source code of this example can be found here and the working example can be seen here.
If you want to know more about
connect,
Provider and the
react-redux library, check out my post on connecting React and redux