Object oriented programming in javascript 🐶
Javascript is a multi paradigm programming language and has object-oriented, functional, and imperative properties that make it very flexible, because of which you can see a countless number of design patterns being implemented using javascript, and which is also the reason why it’s so powerful.
This post will go through what makes javascript a powerful object oriented language, by showing common OOP features implemented in javascript, as well as a few niche features that can be implemented due to its flexibility.
Objects
It’s hard to argue against javascript being an object oriented language when almost everything is an object. Besides the primitive types, everything in javascript is an object. It almost seems stupid as to how easy it is to create a basic object :
const o = {};
As in other OOP languages, objects can have properties and methods.
const dog = {
name : 'Fido',
breed : 'Collie',
bark : function(){
console.log('Woof!');
}
};
Here
name and
breed are properties and
bark is a method of
dog which is our object.
Classes Constructors
Javascript does not have classes. There have been many attempts to mimic classes in javascript, and there is even a
Class in ES6, however, all these “replacements” are just syntactic sugar over the actual functionality that goes on under the hood. The closest thing that resembles classes are constructor functions, in the sense that they act as blueprints for the objects they return.
There is more than one way to make a constructor, so let us look at the different options we have for making a constructor of the
dog object we just saw :
Method #1 - Using
this,
prototype and
new :
const Dog = function(name, breed){
this.name = name;
this.breed = breed;
};
Dog.prototype.bark = function(){
console.log('Woof!');
};
const dog = new Dog('Fido', 'Collie');
Method #2 - Using closures :
const Dog = (name, breed) => {
const bark = () => console.log('Woof!');
return {
name, breed, bark
};
}
const dog = Dog('Fido', 'Collie');
Method 1 and 2 will give you the same result, with the distinction that for method 2, we will be declaring the
bark method for every instantiation, as opposed to storing it in the prototype like #1. This may be an issue for memory sensitive applications, but for most of the applications out there, you should prefer #2 as its more readable, and you don’t have to deal with
this and
new.
Encapsulation and abstraction
Encapsulation is a concept that binds together the data and functions that manipulate the data, and that keeps both safe from outside interference and misuse.
Through the process of abstraction, a programmer hides all but the relevant data about an object in order to reduce complexity and increase efficiency
Let’s see how we would implement encapsulation and abstraction for our dog. We will give our constructor an additional argument, that will describe the sound our dog will make when it barks.
const Dog = (name, breed, sound) => {
const bark = () => console.log(sound);
return {
name, breed, bark
};
}
const dog = Dog('Fido', 'Collie', 'Grrrr');
Now if you execute
dog.bark(), you will see
Grrrr printed on the console. However, we dont have access to the
sound variable even though our
bark method is using it. This is also known as a closure in javascript, and it is how we implement encapsulation and abstraction. We are binding together the
bark method and its data (
sound), and we do not grant access to
sound outside of the constructor function scope.
Composition
Composition is how we express all our “has a” relationships. A dog has a collar. A dog has a tail. If we were being overly explicit, each dog object would contain individual collar and tail objects.
Lets start with the simplest way of implementing object composition, which will also go to demonstrate how easy it is to do this in javascript :
//Direct Assignment :
const dog = {
name : 'Fido',
breed : 'Collie',
collar : {
color : 'red',
shape : 'pendant'
},
tail : {
length : {
value : 10,
unit : 'cm'
},
status : 'wagging'
}
};
The above snippet will create a new object for our dog variable. This new object will have new objects for both the
tail and
collar keys. There is another level of composition for our dogs
tail - it has a
length object, which is defined by its
value and
unit keys.
Lets look at the programmatic way of achieving the same thing :
const Collar = ({shape='pendant', color='blue'}) => {
return {
shape,
color
};
};
const Length = ({value=0, unit='cm'}) => {
return {
value,
unit
};
};
const Tail = ({tailLength, status}) => {
const length = Length({value : tailLength});
return {
length,
status
};
};
const Dog = (name, breed, sound) => {
const bark = () => console.log(sound);
const tail = Tail({
tailLength : 10,
status : 'wagging'
});
const collar = Collar({color : 'red'});
return {
name, breed, bark, tail, collar
};
};
const dog = Dog('Fido', 'Collie', 'Grrrr');
Here we make use of default values for almost all our constructors.
Inheritance and polymorphism
Inheritance is quite different in javascript as compared to other languages because of its prototypal approach to inheritance, what with no classes and all. In addition, like everything else, there are multiple ways to implement inheritance.
For these examples, lets consider a
Dog and
Cat constructor which both inherit their properties from an
Animal constructor.
Method #1 - Using
this,
prototype and
new :
const Animal = function(sound){
this.sound = sound;
};
Animal.prototype.makeSound = function(){
console.log(this.sound);
};
const Dog = function(name, breed){
this.name = name;
this.breed = breed;
}
Dog.prototype = new Animal('woof');
const Cat = function(name, breed){
this.name = name;
this.breed = breed;
};
Cat.prototype = new Animal('meow');
const dog = new Dog('Fido', 'Collie');
const cat = new Cat('Oliver', 'Siamese');
dog.makeSound();
cat.makeSound();
This is perhaps the most commonly described way of implementing inheritance in different textbooks, but one limitation is that all properties stored in the objects prototype are shared among all objects. This means that if we created another instance of
Dog (
dog2), its
sound property would be the equal to the
sound of
dog. This is ok for primitives which are passed by value, but can be problematic for references. It is therefore recommended to only store methods in the prototype. There is a way to get around this, which is :
Method #2 - Using
Object.assign with
this,
prototype, and
new
const Animal = function(sound){
this.sound = sound;
};
Animal.prototype.makeSound = function(){
console.log(this.sound);
};
const Dog = function(name, breed){
const self = this;
Object.assign(self, new Animal('woof'), Animal.prototype);
self.name = name;
self.breed = breed;
};
const Cat = function(name, breed){
const self = this;
Object.assign(self, new Animal('meow'), Animal.prototype);
self.name = name;
self.breed = breed;
};
const dog = new Dog('Fido', 'Collie');
const cat = new Cat('Oliver', 'Siamese');
dog.makeSound();
cat.makeSound();
Object.assign is quite a useful function for creating new objects. It may not be available in older browsers, so you might have to use a polyfill.
Here, we form a new instance of the parent constructor for every instantiation of the child constructor. So we wouldn’t be having the problem of multiple references to instance variables of the parent class like in the previous example.
Although this method works just fine, I personally find it more developer-friendly to exclude the use of
this,
prototype and
new, so lets look at a way to implement inheritance without them :
Method #3 - Using
Object.assign without
this,
prototype, and
new
const Animal = (sound) => {
const makeSound = () => console.log(sound);
return {
makeSound
};
};
const Dog = (name, breed) => Object.assign({
name, breed
}, Animal('woof'));
const Cat = (name, breed) => Object.assign({
name, breed
}, Animal('meow'));
const dog = Dog('Fido', 'Collie');
const cat = Cat('Oliver', 'Siamese');
dog.makeSound();
cat.makeSound();
Note that we are also changing the behavior here a little bit. Now
sound is a private variable, and can only be accessed by the
makeSound method. One tradeoff in using this method is that methods have to be redefined for each instantiation, since we are defining it within the constructor. This may lead to memory problems if you make an extremely large number on instances, but for most situations, you’ll be fine. Also, you can’t access any of
Animals private variables from
Dog. In the end it’s a tradeoff between readability and memory efficiency.