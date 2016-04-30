Object oriented programming in javascript 🐶

Javascript is a multi paradigm programming language and has object-oriented, functional, and imperative properties that make it very flexible, because of which you can see a countless number of design patterns being implemented using javascript, and which is also the reason why it’s so powerful.

This post will go through what makes javascript a powerful object oriented language, by showing common OOP features implemented in javascript, as well as a few niche features that can be implemented due to its flexibility.

Objects

It’s hard to argue against javascript being an object oriented language when almost everything is an object. Besides the primitive types, everything in javascript is an object. It almost seems stupid as to how easy it is to create a basic object :

const o = { } ;

As in other OOP languages, objects can have properties and methods.

const dog = { name : 'Fido' , breed : 'Collie' , bark : function ( ) { console . log ( 'Woof!' ) ; } } ;

Here name and breed are properties and bark is a method of dog which is our object.

Classes Constructors

Javascript does not have classes. There have been many attempts to mimic classes in javascript, and there is even a Class in ES6, however, all these “replacements” are just syntactic sugar over the actual functionality that goes on under the hood. The closest thing that resembles classes are constructor functions, in the sense that they act as blueprints for the objects they return.

There is more than one way to make a constructor, so let us look at the different options we have for making a constructor of the dog object we just saw :

Method #1 - Using this , prototype and new :

const Dog = function ( name , breed ) { this . name = name ; this . breed = breed ; } ; Dog . prototype . bark = function ( ) { console . log ( 'Woof!' ) ; } ; const dog = new Dog ( 'Fido' , 'Collie' ) ;

Method #2 - Using closures :

const Dog = ( name , breed ) => { const bark = ( ) => console . log ( 'Woof!' ) ; return { name , breed , bark } ; } const dog = Dog ( 'Fido' , 'Collie' ) ;

Method 1 and 2 will give you the same result, with the distinction that for method 2, we will be declaring the bark method for every instantiation, as opposed to storing it in the prototype like #1. This may be an issue for memory sensitive applications, but for most of the applications out there, you should prefer #2 as its more readable, and you don’t have to deal with this and new .

Encapsulation and abstraction

Encapsulation is a concept that binds together the data and functions that manipulate the data, and that keeps both safe from outside interference and misuse.

Through the process of abstraction, a programmer hides all but the relevant data about an object in order to reduce complexity and increase efficiency

Let’s see how we would implement encapsulation and abstraction for our dog. We will give our constructor an additional argument, that will describe the sound our dog will make when it barks.

const Dog = ( name , breed , sound ) => { const bark = ( ) => console . log ( sound ) ; return { name , breed , bark } ; } const dog = Dog ( 'Fido' , 'Collie' , 'Grrrr' ) ;

Now if you execute dog.bark() , you will see Grrrr printed on the console. However, we dont have access to the sound variable even though our bark method is using it. This is also known as a closure in javascript, and it is how we implement encapsulation and abstraction. We are binding together the bark method and its data ( sound ), and we do not grant access to sound outside of the constructor function scope.

Composition

Composition is how we express all our “has a” relationships. A dog has a collar. A dog has a tail. If we were being overly explicit, each dog object would contain individual collar and tail objects.

Lets start with the simplest way of implementing object composition, which will also go to demonstrate how easy it is to do this in javascript :

const dog = { name : 'Fido' , breed : 'Collie' , collar : { color : 'red' , shape : 'pendant' } , tail : { length : { value : 10 , unit : 'cm' } , status : 'wagging' } } ;

The above snippet will create a new object for our dog variable. This new object will have new objects for both the tail and collar keys. There is another level of composition for our dogs tail - it has a length object, which is defined by its value and unit keys.

Lets look at the programmatic way of achieving the same thing :

const Collar = ( { shape = 'pendant' , color = 'blue' } ) => { return { shape , color } ; } ; const Length = ( { value = 0 , unit = 'cm' } ) => { return { value , unit } ; } ; const Tail = ( { tailLength , status } ) => { const length = Length ( { value : tailLength } ) ; return { length , status } ; } ; const Dog = ( name , breed , sound ) => { const bark = ( ) => console . log ( sound ) ; const tail = Tail ( { tailLength : 10 , status : 'wagging' } ) ; const collar = Collar ( { color : 'red' } ) ; return { name , breed , bark , tail , collar } ; } ; const dog = Dog ( 'Fido' , 'Collie' , 'Grrrr' ) ;

Here we make use of default values for almost all our constructors.

Inheritance and polymorphism

Inheritance is quite different in javascript as compared to other languages because of its prototypal approach to inheritance, what with no classes and all. In addition, like everything else, there are multiple ways to implement inheritance.

For these examples, lets consider a Dog and Cat constructor which both inherit their properties from an Animal constructor.

Method #1 - Using this , prototype and new :

const Animal = function ( sound ) { this . sound = sound ; } ; Animal . prototype . makeSound = function ( ) { console . log ( this . sound ) ; } ; const Dog = function ( name , breed ) { this . name = name ; this . breed = breed ; } Dog . prototype = new Animal ( 'woof' ) ; const Cat = function ( name , breed ) { this . name = name ; this . breed = breed ; } ; Cat . prototype = new Animal ( 'meow' ) ; const dog = new Dog ( 'Fido' , 'Collie' ) ; const cat = new Cat ( 'Oliver' , 'Siamese' ) ; dog . makeSound ( ) ; cat . makeSound ( ) ;

This is perhaps the most commonly described way of implementing inheritance in different textbooks, but one limitation is that all properties stored in the objects prototype are shared among all objects. This means that if we created another instance of Dog ( dog2 ), its sound property would be the equal to the sound of dog . This is ok for primitives which are passed by value, but can be problematic for references. It is therefore recommended to only store methods in the prototype. There is a way to get around this, which is :

Method #2 - Using Object.assign with this , prototype , and new

const Animal = function ( sound ) { this . sound = sound ; } ; Animal . prototype . makeSound = function ( ) { console . log ( this . sound ) ; } ; const Dog = function ( name , breed ) { const self = this ; Object . assign ( self , new Animal ( 'woof' ) , Animal . prototype ) ; self . name = name ; self . breed = breed ; } ; const Cat = function ( name , breed ) { const self = this ; Object . assign ( self , new Animal ( 'meow' ) , Animal . prototype ) ; self . name = name ; self . breed = breed ; } ; const dog = new Dog ( 'Fido' , 'Collie' ) ; const cat = new Cat ( 'Oliver' , 'Siamese' ) ; dog . makeSound ( ) ; cat . makeSound ( ) ;

Object.assign is quite a useful function for creating new objects. It may not be available in older browsers, so you might have to use a polyfill.

Here, we form a new instance of the parent constructor for every instantiation of the child constructor. So we wouldn’t be having the problem of multiple references to instance variables of the parent class like in the previous example.

Although this method works just fine, I personally find it more developer-friendly to exclude the use of this , prototype and new , so lets look at a way to implement inheritance without them :

Method #3 - Using Object.assign without this , prototype , and new

const Animal = ( sound ) => { const makeSound = ( ) => console . log ( sound ) ; return { makeSound } ; } ; const Dog = ( name , breed ) => Object . assign ( { name , breed } , Animal ( 'woof' ) ) ; const Cat = ( name , breed ) => Object . assign ( { name , breed } , Animal ( 'meow' ) ) ; const dog = Dog ( 'Fido' , 'Collie' ) ; const cat = Cat ( 'Oliver' , 'Siamese' ) ; dog . makeSound ( ) ; cat . makeSound ( ) ;