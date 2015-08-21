How to communicate between Python and NodeJs 🐍

child_process

node start.js

NodeJs is amazing at a lot of things, but one area where it falls short is numerical and scientific computation. Python, on the other hand, is great for stuff like that, and libraries like numpy and scipy make scientific computing a breeze. Fortunately, we can utilize the power of numpy within our node application, by calling a python process to run in the background, do all the dirty work and give back the result.In this tutorial, we will be using thestandard library in nodeJs to spawn a python process which will compute the sum of all elements in an array, using numpy, and return back the result to our node program.If you want to skip the whole tutorial and just get your hands dirty, copy start.js and compute_input.py into the same directory, and run the commandon your terminal.





Lets write the javascript first:



Initialize all our variables var spawn = require ( 'child_process' ) . spawn , py = spawn ( 'python' , [ 'compute_input.py' ] ) , data = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ] , dataString = '' ;

‘py’ is our spawned python process, which starts the script compute_input.py (which we will write later) 2. Define what we want to happen once we get data back from the python process: ```js /Here we are saying that every time our node application receives data from the python process output stream(on ‘data’), we want to convert that received data into a string and append it to the overall dataString./ py.stdout.on(‘data’, function(data){ dataString += data.toString(); });

/*Once the stream is done (on 'end') we want to simply log the received data to the console.*/ py.stdout.on('end', function(){ console.log('Sum of numbers=',dataString); }); ```

Finally, dump our data on to the python process: py . stdin . write ( JSON . stringify ( data ) ) ; py . stdin . end ( ) ;

In the end our javascript code would look like this:

var spawn = require ( 'child_process' ) . spawn , py = spawn ( 'python' , [ 'compute_input.py' ] ) , data = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ] , dataString = '' ; py . stdout . on ( 'data' , function ( data ) { dataString += data . toString ( ) ; } ) ; py . stdout . on ( 'end' , function ( ) { console . log ( 'Sum of numbers=' , dataString ) ; } ) ; py . stdin . write ( JSON . stringify ( data ) ) ; py . stdin . end ( ) ;

Now we have to write compute_input.py which is relatively more straigtforward than our node application code



import sys , json , numpy as np def read_in ( ) : lines = sys . stdin . readlines ( ) return json . loads ( lines [ 0 ] ) def main ( ) : lines = read_in ( ) np_lines = np . array ( lines ) lines_sum = np . sum ( np_lines ) print lines_sum if __name__ == '__main__' : main ( )

And thats all there is to it. Just run start.js on your terminal to verify that the program runs correctly. You should get 45 as the output.



Although for a simple summing operation you’re better off sticking to nodeJs itself, for more complex operations(like maybe doing signal processing or finding the frequency spectrum on a series of numbers) its highly advisable to use numpy as the same functionality is just not there in nodeJs (at least not yet). Furthermore, computationally intensive operations will most likely freeze your program, which can be a disaster given the single threaded architecture of node, and they should be moved to their own separate child processes.



