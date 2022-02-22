{ Soham Kamani }

Session Cookie Authentication in Node.js (With Complete Examples) February 22, 2022 How to authenticate users using sessions and cookies in a Node.js server application

Using the Builder Pattern in Javascript (With Examples) November 29, 2021 Learn how to use the builder pattern in Javascript, and see some code examples, as well as advanced concepts like validation and fixed attribute options.

Golang's "defer" Explained (With Examples) November 28, 2021 This post talks about the special "defer" keyword in Go. We look at some advanced features and code examples to know how and when to use "defer" in your Go application.

A Complete Guide to Using Google BigQuery in Java (With Examples) November 07, 2021 This post will highlight the basics of BigQuery and how to read, write and administer your BigQuery dataset in a Java application.

Using an SQL Database in Go (With Production Readiness) September 22, 2021 This post will go through how to interact with an SQL database in Go, and how to make your Go application production ready when it comes to connecting and querying your database server.

Using the BusyBox Docker Image for Building Applications : A Complete Guide August 27, 2021 This post will go through how to build and run a BusyBox container in Docker and run custom executables on it, using Go (Golang) as an example

Making REST API calls with TypeScript (With Examples) August 18, 2021 A tutorial on how add types to REST API calls using Typescript.

Web Security Basics - An Introduction to the Essential Concepts Behind a Secure Website August 01, 2021 A comprehensive introduction to web security basics like XSS, CSRF, SQL injection, and other important concepts to keep in mind when creating a website.

A Complete Guide to HTTP/2 in Node.js (With Example Code) August 01, 2021 This post will explain what HTTP/2 is, and how we can make use of its features in Node.js. We will learn how to create an HTTP/2 client and server, along with some advanced concepts like routing and timeouts.

Running a Java Maven Project from the Command Line(CLI) - With Example Code July 18, 2021 A tutorial on how to run a java application with maven on the command line

Using Enums (and Enum Types) in Golang July 04, 2021 How to implement enumeration types in Go (Golang), illustrated with examples and sample code

Using Mutexes in Golang - A Comprehensive Tutorial With Examples May 24, 2021 This tutorial describes how to use mutexes to prevent race conditions in Go (Golang), as well as the different kinds of mutexes (sync.Mutex and sync.RWMutex)

Implementing a Kafka Producer and Consumer In Node.js (With Full Examples) For Production December 28, 2020 This post will show you how to create a Kafka producer and consumer in Node.js. It will also show you the various configuration options, and how to tune them for a production setup.

Implementing a Kafka Producer and Consumer In Golang (With Full Examples) For Production September 20, 2020 This post will show you how to create a Kafka producer and consumer in Go (Golang). It will also show you the various configuration options, and how to tune them for a production setup.

How To Write Reader-Friendly Technical Blog Posts July 12, 2020 In this post I summarize the processes and techniques I use to write blog posts, and some tips that I've learned over the years

A Guide On SQL Database Transactions In Node.js July 05, 2020 This article explains what database transactions are, and how to implement them in Node.js

RSA Encryption, Decryption and Signing in Node.js (Javascript) - With Examples April 25, 2020 A comprehensive guide on RSA Encryption, Decryption and Signing, and how to implement them in Node.js

Implementing RSA Encryption and Signing in Golang (With Examples) April 08, 2020 A comprehensive guide on RSA Encryption and Signing, and how to implement them in Golang

Type Assertions vs Type Conversions in Golang March 14, 2020 Explaining the difference between type assertions and type conversions in Go(Golang), and when to use them